First international flight takes off from Tepic Airport

Tepic - Riviera Nayarit flight to Los Angeles took off Wednesday, linking the state to global markets for the first time, and promising boosts in tourism, trade, and family ties.

TEPIC, Mexico – The first commercial international flight ever to depart from Tepic‑Riviera Nayarit International Airport lifted off on Wednesday morning, bound for Los Angeles. A total of 161 passengers boarded the Airbus A320, and the journey began without incident, marking a milestone in the state’s aviation history.

Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, governor of Nayarit, hailed the route as the realization of a long‑held dream. “Our administration dared to turn what many saw as impossible into reality,” Navarro Quintero said. “Today, Nayarit is connected to the world.”

Tepic Riviera Nayarit flight opens door to trade and tourism

As flights roll out on a weekly schedule, local tourism boards expect a surge of visitors from Southern California. Tour operators in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit anticipate higher hotel occupancy rates, while small businesses in Tepic plan promotional packages to welcome travelers. The new link also promises easier access for U.S. tour groups keen to explore Nayarit’s beaches, cultural festivals, and culinary scene.

Beyond tourism, local chambers of commerce see the connection as a catalyst for trade. Fresh produce, handcrafted goods, and specialty items from Nayarit can now reach markets in California with minimal transit time. Importers in Los Angeles welcome the opportunity to offer Mexican-made products directly, bypassing traditional bottlenecks and reducing costs.

Families split between Nayarit and the United States will also benefit. Extended‑stay visitors, medical tourists, and students can book direct flights instead of routing through Mexico City or Guadalajara. For many, this means cutting travel time by several hours and avoiding multiple connections. Relatives who have awaited reunions for years can now plan visits with greater ease and frequency.

Airport officials in Tepic report that ground services were running smoothly, with streamlined customs and immigration procedures designed for a rapid passenger experience. “We’ve upgraded our facilities to handle international arrivals,” said a spokesperson for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, the airport operator. “Our goal is to make every traveler feel welcome from touchdown to takeoff.”

Economic analysts predict the new route could generate hundreds of jobs over the coming year. Airlines will hire local staff for check‑in, baggage handling, and in‑flight services, while ancillary sectors—hotels, taxis, restaurants—stand to see increased demand. State authorities have launched marketing campaigns in Los Angeles, highlighting Nayarit’s unique attractions and the convenience of direct service.

Looking ahead, officials are exploring additional international links to U.S. cities such as Houston and Dallas. If approved, these flights would further integrate Nayarit into North American air networks. For now, the focus remains on ensuring the Los Angeles route runs reliably and builds strong passenger numbers.

With the successful debut completed, Nayarit’s leaders and communities are optimistic. The first Tepic Riviera Nayarit flight to Los Angeles is more than a symbol—it’s a practical step toward a more connected, prosperous future for the state.

