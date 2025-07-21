Culiacán police officer shot remains stable after Sunday ambush

Culiacán police officer shot remains stable after Sunday ambush

July 21, 2025
Culiacán, Sinaloa - The Culiacán Municipal Police officer wounded in an armed attack late on Sunday, July 20, is now in stable condition, Sinaloa Health Secretary Cuitláhuac González Galindo confirmed Monday. The officer, identified as Juan Carlos, commander of Sector 5, sustained gunshot wounds to his limbs, chest, and lung—but escaped life‑threatening…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN