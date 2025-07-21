Culiacán police officer shot remains stable after Sunday ambush

Culiacán, Sinaloa - The Culiacán Municipal Police officer wounded in an armed attack late on Sunday, July 20, is now in stable condition, Sinaloa Health Secretary Cuitláhuac González Galindo confirmed Monday. The officer, identified as Juan Carlos, commander of Sector 5, sustained gunshot wounds to his limbs, chest, and lung—but escaped life‑threatening…

Culiacán, Sinaloa - The Culiacán Municipal Police officer wounded in an armed attack late on Sunday, July 20, is now in stable condition, Sinaloa Health Secretary Cuitláhuac González Galindo confirmed Monday. The officer, identified as Juan Carlos, commander of Sector 5, sustained gunshot wounds to his limbs, chest, and lung—but escaped life‑threatening organ damage.

Culiacán police officer shot update

According to González Galindo, initial examinations ruled out damage to vital organs. “He is stable. He sustained some impacts to his limbs and chest. Fortunately, there were no life‑threatening organ injuries. There was one impact to his lungs, which is under control,” the secretary said during a press briefing.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Presa Don Martín Street, near the intersection with Rafael Buelna Avenue in the Las Quintas neighborhood—just a few meters from Constitución Park. Witnesses reported hearing a volley of shots from a passing vehicle before the assailants fled the scene.

Juan Carlos, a decade‑long veteran of the force and respected commander of Sector 5, was conducting routine patrols when the ambush occurred. Fellow officers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where surgeons performed emergency procedures to stabilize his lung injury and treat wounds to his extremities.

Civilian casualty

In the chaos, a bystander identified only as Efigenia lost her life after being struck by stray bullets. The case is being treated as a collateral‑damage homicide. State authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the civilian’s death and to identify those responsible for both attacks.

Response from authorities

Culiacán’s Municipal Police issued a statement deploring the violence and affirming their commitment to public safety. “We mourn the loss of an innocent life and stand united behind Commander Juan Carlos as he recovers,” the department’s chief said. “We will increase patrols in Las Quintas and neighboring sectors to prevent further incidents.”

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya also weighed in, offering condolences to Efigenia’s family and support for the officer. He pledged additional resources for police training and community outreach aimed at reducing armed confrontations in vulnerable neighborhoods.

Broader security context

Las Quintas has seen a rise in armed robberies and vehicle hijackings over the last year, mirroring a broader uptick in organized‑crime activity across Culiacán. Security experts cite turf battles between rival groups as a key driver of violence.

In response, state and federal authorities have stepped up joint operations. Last week, three armored carriers and drones were deployed in the sector to bolster police presence. Community meetings have been organized to foster cooperation between residents and law enforcement.