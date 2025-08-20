Mazatlán logs 245,000 cruise passengers so far in 2025
Mazatlán cruise passengers 2025 keep rising as Sectur reports 245,353 visitors on 66 ships, with 13,283 in August alone; what’s driving the numbers and what the new US$5 cruise tax means.
Home » Mexico » West » Sinaloa » Mazatlán » Mazatlán logs 245,000 cruise passengers so far in 2025
Mazatlán cruise passengers 2025 keep rising as Sectur reports 245,353 visitors on 66 ships, with 13,283 in August alone; what’s driving the numbers and what the new US$5 cruise tax means.