Mexico records 10-week trend of declining COVID-19 cases

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico has already been down for 10 weeks. During the morning press conference, the official reported that from week 39 to 40, the estimated case curve was reduced by 30% at the beginning of the week.

“As we have been reporting, we are fortunate that for 10 consecutive weeks, the third wave of the epidemic has been reducing, reducing, reducing its intensity in all indicators.”

In addition, the Undersecretary detailed that only 1% of coronavirus infections (38,135) are active, which represents people who presented symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days.

Regarding hospitalizations from SARS-CoV-2 infection, López-Gatell stressed that the units continue to see a decline as there are fewer patients to attend to than those who are discharged.

“78% is the general reduction if we consider the highest point of the epidemic in Mexico, which was the crest of the second wave during the first week of this year,” said the official.

On the other hand, the undersecretary pointed out that “no indication has been observed that the opening of schools results in a rebound in the epidemic .” He specified that for the age segment of 5 to 17 years there is a trend of reduction of the coronavirus epidemic.

Practically all the cases (in minors) have been mild cases, without major consequence, since in this population the risk of severe COVID-19 is very low.

In this sense, it reported that only 0.25% of schools throughout the country have been affected by SARS-CoV-2.

According to the Ministry of Health, until this Tuesday, October 12, 282,227 confirmed deaths and 3, 725,242 accumulated cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

The entities with the highest rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants and therefore where there is the highest viral activity, according to the SSa are: Tabasco, Colima, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Yucatán, Querétaro, Baja California, Coahuila , Aguascalientes and Nuevo León.

