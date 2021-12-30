Mexico records 500% increase in Omicron cases in five days

According to data from the global initiative for the sequencing of the virus Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), in Mexico, the number of people infected with the Omicron variant has already risen to 254. To these data are added the 30 cases that were recently reported by the government of the state of Nuevo León.
It should be noted that, on December 25, the platform that collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that 42 cases with the new variant of COVID-19 were registered in the country, of which 30 were found in Mexico City (CDMX), eight in the State of Mexico (Edomex), three in Tamaulipas and one in the border state of Sinaloa.
The cases reported by GISAID soared by 500% in just five days. According to the platform in charge of collecting clinical and epidemiological data, of the 254 infections with Ómicron, 159 are in the capital and 35 in Edomex; while Quintana Roo and Yucatán have 18 and 13 cases, respectively.
The other states in which cases with the new variant of the coronavirus disease have been registered are Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Puebla, Sinaloa, Chiapas, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Baja California and Guerrero, as indicated by GISAID. However, the Guerrero government ruled out the existence of Ómicron records in the entity.
“The Guerrero Health Secretariat (SSG) reports that until this Thursday, December 30, there are no records of the new variant of Ómicron of SARS CoV-2. Since the morning, communication was established with the Federal Health Secretariat, specifically with the General Directorate of Epidemiology, which responded that so far there is no official result regarding the case,” the Guerrero health authorities pointed out in a statement.
The Ministry of Health (SSa) issued its Daily Technical Report on the advance of the coronavirus in Mexico. In Mexico until the information cut-off at 5:00 p.m. 8,024 new infections of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours and 153 deaths in the last day.
The country presented a considerable increase in infections in the last week of December 2021. For this Thursday, December 30, it again registered one of the highest numbers of daily infections of the year. The last time a figure of such magnitude was registered was on September 29 when 8,828 infections were reported.
