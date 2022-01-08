Mexico records second-highest day of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Friday, January 7, there have been 4,083,118 cases of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) since the beginning of the pandemic. This means that there were 28,023 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 168 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases is the second-highest in the entire pandemic in Mexico, the record was registered on August 18 with 28,953.

According to the daily technical statement, as of today, there are an estimated 119,368 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from December 25, 2021 to January 7, 2022).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Yucatán.

Regarding hospital availability, the average occupation of general beds in health centers is 19% and 12% for intensive therapy beds.

The states with the highest percentage in general bed occupancy are Chihuahua (58.43%), Aguascalientes (51.26%), and Zacatecas (40.21 percent). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with a ventilator are Aguascalientes (53.98%), Baja California (34.25%), and Chihuahua (27.17 percent).

Although the age group most affected in the last five weeks is still people between 18 and 39 years old, there is a considerable increase in those over 60 years of age.

