Mexico records the lowest daily death total from COVID-19 since July

On Sunday afternoon, October 17, the Ministry of Health (SSa) released the Daily Technical Report of COVID-19 in Mexico, in which the new figures on the advance of the coronavirus disease in Mexico were announced.

According to the federal agency, since the pandemic began, 3,757,056 accumulated cases of the new coronavirus have been reported, while 284,381 accumulated deaths have been registered.

With these data, in the last 24 hours, 1,993 new infections and 60 deaths were registered, the lowest figure reported by the agency since last July 3, the date in which the number of deaths rose to 42. Likewise, the Secretariat detailed that, until the cut-off at 5:00 p.m., in the country, there are 531,492 suspected cases, 6,781,844 negative cases, and 32,422 active cases.

Active cases are considered to be those positive cases that started symptoms in the last 14 days, making it possible to identify the areas where there is greater viral activity and, consequently, an increase in transmission. In this sense, the entities with the highest number of active cases with the presence of SARS-Cov2 are the following: Mexico City (6,093); Guanajuato (3,727); State of Mexico (2,793); Tabasco (2,277) and Nuevo León, with 2,076 cases.

Likewise, the Government of Mexico has registered the total number of infections accumulated by state since March 2020, when the health emergency began in the country. These are the states with the highest number of accumulated cases: Mexico City (962,766); State of Mexico (370,598); Nuevo Leon (201,601); Guanajuato (183,285); Jalisco (158,732); Tabasco (140,131); Puebla (122,606); Veracruz (121,019); Sonora (110,220) and San Luis Potosí (101,836). These entities represent 66% of the total accumulated cases in Mexico.

Confirmed cases show a higher prevalence in women, with 50.1% and the general average age is 39 years. In this sense, the SSa specified that in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the age groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

According to the distribution by sex and age of confirmed deaths caused by COVID-19, the Secretariat reported that the prevalence of SARS-CoV 2 is 62% in men and emphasized that the average age of deaths from the coronavirus disease is 64 years old. At the last report, the states with the highest number of deaths are: Mexico City (51,763); State of Mexico (32,090); Jalisco (16,522); Puebla (15,020); Veracruz (13,904) and Nuevo León (12,878).

So far, the SSa notified that 3,117,254 people have recovered from the disease and that, according to the latest update of the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light (from October 18 to 31), no entity maintains a maximum risk of contagion, only the state of Baja California is in the color “orange”, with high risk and the rest of the states have a medium and low risk of contagion, with traffic lights in yellow and green, respectively.

According to the latest update of the vaccination figures against COVID-19 in Mexico, 76% of the population over 18 years of age has received at least one dose of biologics and specified that, of the total number of people vaccinated, three out of four, which are 51,306,905, have a complete vaccination, and 17,043,805, equivalent to the remaining 25%, have one dose.

