Mexico tourism boost drives $13.31 billion inflow in early 2025

Mexico tourism boost powers a 6.4 % jump in foreign currency inflows to $13.31 billion and a 6 % rise in visitor numbers between January and April 2025.

Mexico’s tourism sector kicked off 2025 with stronger momentum than a year ago, as fresh data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) and the International Traveler Survey (ITS) underline growing foreign interest in Mexican destinations. Between January and April, foreign visitors injected US $13.31 billion in tourism earnings—a 6.4 % rise over the same stretch in 2024, and notably outpacing the 4.7 % gain recorded in the first quarter.

Behind the headline figure sits a 6 % uptick in international arrivals—both inbound air travelers and cross-border visitors—totaling 15,606,580 people. That growth edged past the 5.7 % increase seen from January through March and reflects an April boost that overcame seasonally lower activity in a month traditionally quieter than May.

April lifts early-year numbers

April proved pivotal. Although typically a slower month before the U.S. spring break and summer rush, spending by all foreign guests climbed 12.5 % year-on-year to US $3,042.2 million, according to the ITS. Air arrivals—who account for 83 % of total tourism revenue—saw their spending rise 10.7 %, a sharp rebound from a modest 3.7 % gain in March and a welcome counter to February’s 1.1 % decline.

Visitor flows mirrored that spending surge. International arrivals in April jumped 7.1 % to 3,746,553 people, marking a clear acceleration over March’s 1.4 % gain, which welcomed 4,188,343 visitors.

Sun and beach continue to shine

Sun-and-beach destinations drove the bulk of this growth. Resorts along the Riviera Maya, Pacific Coast and Baja Peninsula remain top draws for U.S. and Canadian travelers seeking winter escapes and spring getaways. Anecdotal reports from hotels and tour operators suggest strong bookings for May onward, as tourists trade lingering snow for Mexico’s shores.

Industry groups and hoteliers praise April’s numbers as a signal that post-pandemic recovery has reached a new plateau. They point to targeted marketing campaigns in North America and expanded flight routes as key factors in outpacing last year’s gains.

Outlook for May and beyond

Historically, May clocks the highest tourism activity of the year, fueled by U.S. travelers taking advantage of warmer weather and school breaks. Market analysts expect the strong April performance to spill into May, potentially delivering another double-digit increase in revenue and arrivals.

Mexico’s tourism ministry is already ramping up promotions and infrastructure investments to meet expected demand. Upgrades to airport terminals, improved road access to coastal resorts and fresh partnerships with low-cost carriers aim to keep the momentum rolling.

If May delivers as anticipated, Mexico could cement its position among the world’s fastest-growing leisure travel markets. For now, the Q1 and Q2 figures affirm that Mexico tourism boost isn’t a flash in the pan but the result of sustained marketing, diversified offerings and rebound from global travel disruptions.

As summer approaches, industry watchers will scrutinize hotel occupancy, average daily rates and visitor origin profiles to chart whether this growth pace holds across high season. Early signs suggest Mexico will remain a preferred escape for sun-seekers—transforming April’s gains into a sustained revenue engine through 2025 and beyond.