Mexico will receive 1.3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines donated by the US

Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that tomorrow the first batch of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Mexico. The vaccines will be used for the vaccination of people on the border of Mexico with the United States.

“I confirm that 1.3 million doses of the Jannsen vaccine, manufactured by Johnson and Johnson, will arrive tomorrow from the United States. With this, the vaccination of people between 18 and 39 years old in the municipalities on the border with the United States can begin,” the Foreign Minister said.

This shipment is the product of a donation that the United States made to Mexico; This news was confirmed by the Vice President, Kamala Harris, to the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during their meeting by telephone on June 3.

“We spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris. You were kind enough to inform us, prior to their announcement in the United States, of the decision to ship us one million Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines. I thanked her on behalf of the people of Mexico,” said the President of Mexico on his Twitter account.

Once the antigen has been applied in the border municipalities, Mexico will seek to agree with the United States on the total reopening of their shared border.

“The objective is that by the end of June we have this population covered and then we can agree with the United States to reopen the activities or almost all the activities between Mexico and the United States,” Ebrard explained at a conference on June 4.

Although, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that a part of these shipments would also be assigned to tourist destinations such as Cancun in the Caribbean or Los Cabos in the Pacific.

The Undersecretary said that both options would help avoid future partial closures where the economy revolves around tourism or cross-border manufacturing facilities.

Around 11:27 p.m. this Sunday, Mexico received 1,100,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 from AstraZeneca, which, added to the previous batches, making a total of 12,293,600 vaccines from this pharmaceutical company. Also, this Monday 50,000 doses of packaged Sputnik V vaccines were received.

Mexico has received 41,661,345 doses of vaccine packaged Pfizer-BionTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya, and Cansino Biologics.

Likewise, in Mexico, the Drugmex laboratory has bottled 4,545,310 doses of CanSino Biologics, for a total of 46,206,655 doses.

In Puerto Vallarta, vaccinations of adults between 40 and 49 years of age have begun, along with pregnant women and healthcare workers.