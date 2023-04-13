Mexico’s Airport Business Thrives as Traffic Surges on Nearshoring Trend

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexico’s airport operating business is experiencing a surge in traffic, thanks to multinational companies relocating their operations closer to home and the growth of Mexican airlines. The CEO of GAP, which operates 12 airports in Mexico, believes the trend known as nearshoring has contributed to record traffic growth in manufacturing hubs such as Guadalajara. However, he also attributed the growth to Mexican airlines such as VivaAerobus, Volaris, and Aeromexico expanding their fleets, allowing them to open new routes and move more passengers.
As a result, airport operators such as GAP have seen their shares rise significantly. GAP’s shares are up nearly 26% year-to-date, while competitors OMA and ASUR have seen shares rise almost 35% and 20%, respectively. The firm plans to spend around 10 billion pesos ($554.90 million) in 2023 on projects such as a second terminal at Guadalajara’s airport and an additional runway at Puerto Vallarta.
The demand for air travel from Mexico’s northern neighbors is also expected to continue. Nearly two-thirds of the 39.4 million international travelers expected to visit Mexico in 2023 are forecast to be from the U.S. and Canada, according to Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco.
In addition, the CEO of GAP predicted that Mexico’s aviation safety rating, which was downgraded to Category 2 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nearly two years ago, will return to Category 1 later this year. The downgrade has prevented Mexican airlines from opening new routes to the United States, limiting expansion plans. However, the passage of a proposed aviation reform by Mexico’s Congress is expected to be an important step in returning the country’s aviation safety rating to Category 1.
Overall, the airport operating business in Mexico is thriving, and the growth in traffic is likely to continue in the coming years. This is due to a combination of factors, including nearshoring, the expansion of Mexican airlines, and the continued demand from Mexico’s northern neighbors. As a result, airport operators are investing heavily in new projects, which bodes well for the country’s aviation industry.
Trending News on PVDN
- The Cost of Paradise: The Harmful Effects of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tourism is often viewed as a positive force that generates economic growth, creates jobs, and promotes cultural exchange. However, it can also have negative impacts on local communities, cultures, and environments. Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination in Mexico, is not immune to these negative effects. A tiktoker named Andy Mendoza…
- Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building is 30% Completed Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is well underway, with an advance of 30% in just eight months. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, making it the first airport in Latin America to be certified as NET Zero,…
- Staying Safe in Puerto Vallarta: Tips for a Stress-Free Vacation Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its sandy beaches, charming colonial architecture, and vibrant nightlife, it's no wonder that it's a popular destination for travelers from all over the world. However, like any popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta has its own set of…
- Puerto Vallarta braces for more protests in the coming weeks Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In recent weeks, Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco have witnessed a wave of protests against vehicle emission requirements that were implemented to curb air pollution, and it looks like protests will return in the coming weeks.
- 10 Best Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta: A Comprehensive Guide Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful coastal city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its charming colonial architecture, sandy beaches, and vibrant culture, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Puerto Vallarta. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or simply relaxing on the beach, there's something for everyone…
- Puerto Vallarta Continues to Lead Mexican Beach Destinations in Hotel Occupancy Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - According to data released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Puerto Vallarta retained its top position in hotel occupancy during week 13 of 2023, covering the period from March 27 to April 2. This statistic takes into account the week leading up to the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which…
- Puerto Vallarta 101: An Introduction for your first vacation in Puerto Vallarta Nestled on Mexico's Pacific Coast, Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant and colorful city that offers a perfect mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With its golden beaches, emerald mountains, and azure waters, it's no wonder that Puerto Vallarta has been a beloved destination for travelers for decades. From its charming cobblestone streets and colonial…
- More protests in Puerto Vallarta were announced for April 21 and 29 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protests against Puerto Vallarta's vehicle verification program will continue despite the recent blockade that caused trouble for many tourists.
- Decoding the Travel Warnings for Mexico issued by the US State Department Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Americans frequently choose Mexico as a vacation spot. However, due to headlines about crime in Mexico that resulted in American tourists getting hurt or killed, some travelers have become concerned about their safety when considering trips to the southern border. The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories for all countries…
- Thousands of tourists enjoy Easter vacation in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thousands of tourists from around Mexico, and even international tourists, are enjoying the many attractions in Puerto Vallarta during this Holy Week and Easter holiday period. Accompanied by his mother, Misael Santos González, visiting from Acapulco, considers Puerto Vallarta “is the best, I loved it, a very clean place, with very…