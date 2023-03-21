Mexico’s president says possible arrest of Donald Trump is only to keep him from being on the ballot in 2024

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexico’s President and Donald Trump have become strange bedfellows, with Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) considered a liberal in Mexico, yet he models his political life after the firebrand of Trump. Both have assured they have had elections stolen from them, and both attack the media for any misfortunes they experience in their political life. AMLO has not been shy about the bromance he shares with the former President of the United States.

This morning, AMLO continues to show his support for the former president after Trump stated on his social network Truth Social that he would possibly be arrested this Tuesday.

In his morning, President López Obrador affirmed that it is clear that the possible arrest of Trump is with the objective of not appearing on the ballot in the United States presidential elections in 2024.

“President Trump, former President Trump, is declaring that they are going to arrest him, I think today for a matter, supposedly, as the lawyers say, allegedly, loving, that they are going to arrest him. If that were the case, then the whole world would know because we are not sucking our fingers, which is so that he does not appear on the electoral ballot,” said the Mexican president.

He also said he was convinced of this because he himself suffered the fabrication of crimes because they did not want him to be a candidate, which he described as “completely undemocratic .”

It was after President López Obrador claimed and accused the United States State Department of being a liar for a report warning of human rights violations by security elements, that the president launched against the Joe Biden government.

The president said that the United States does not abandon its belief that it is the “government of the world”, with which, he said, they only see “the speck in the other’s eye and not the beam in their own.”

These statements are made in the framework of the visit of John Kerry to Mexico, who is the United States’ special envoy for the climate and who will hold a meeting with President López Obrador in Oaxaca. The US ambassador Ken Salazar will also participate in this meeting.

The new criticism of the United States government occurred just a few days after the meeting between President López Obrador with 12 legislators from the United States, with whom he spoke about security, fentanyl trafficking, economic integration, and other issues.

In his morning from the state of Oaxaca, the president said that “we are helping, we are cooperating with the United States government to stop the entry of drugs, especially fentanyl, these drugs that are very harmful and cause death to youths. We are helping, we are cooperating, we always have,” he added.

During his tenure in the United States, Donald Trump was characterized by criticism of Mexico, in which he stated that Mexicans are “rapists” and announced the construction of a border wall to prevent their entry through the southern border. While President López Obrador repeatedly defended the respectful treatment he had with the now-former US president.

Just last week, Mexico’s president insisted he would campaign against Republicans in the United States by convincing Mexican-Americans not to vote republican in the next elections.

