Mexico’s President Warns Against Buying Real Estate At Carmelitas Condos in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged would‑be buyers to steer clear of the “Carmelitas” condominium project rising above the cliffs of Conchas Chinas in Puerto Vallarta, after residents alleged the development flouts zoning rules and lacks the mandatory environmental impact study. “Que no compren departamentos ahí (Don’t buy apartments there),” the president said during her daily morning press conference. She added that the federal government would “take the case back and review it.”