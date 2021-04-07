MexiQueer Presents Culture, Dance, Music & Performance at The Palm Cabaret

The Palm Cabaret is thrilled to present another final show of the season that includes Culture, Dance, Music & Performance on April 9 & 10 at 6:30 pm and April 11 at 8 pm.

“MexiQueer” seeks to show Mexican culture in an inclusive way, fusing elements of the traditional wardrobe of both men and women to create one that represents a bit of both. You’ll experience current music and performance with a traditional base but mixed with Contemporary and Jazz, that represents Mexico in a contemporary way without losing its essence.

The main objective of “MexiQueer” is to show that dance has no Gender and that Art must be Disruptive and Transgressive to carry a message.

“MexiQueer” is not a Mexican Folkloric Ballet. Instead, it is an artistic group of men that bases their choreographies on the inspiration of the cultural richness of Mexico.

For your safety, The Palm has added ventilation, social distancing, masks and reduced capacity. Please come out and enjoy some great performances. The Palm started it all in Zona Romantica two decades ago and continues to deliver the very best of ‘live’ entertainment!

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the heart of the Puerto Vallarta Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at thepalmcabaret.com.