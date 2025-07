Guadalajara, Mi Macro Periférico, transportation strike, public transit, Jalisco

The Mi Macro Periférico strike by 200 feeder bus drivers in Guadalajara has left commuters stranded, with overcrowded stops and surging taxi demand as routes on 17 lines suspend service.

Early on Tuesday, July 14, 200 feeder bus units serving the Mi Macro Periférico system and drivers on 17 routes in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area abruptly halted service in a strike organized by the Union of Public and . . .

