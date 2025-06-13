Michoacán air connectivity grows with Volaris new routes

Morelia

Michoacán air connectivity grows with Volaris adding eight new routes to US and domestic hubs, boosting the state’s international projection and tourism appeal.

MORELIA, Michoacán – Michoacán is widening its reach in the skies. On June 13, 2025, officials from Volaris highlighted a sharp rise in the state’s air connectivity and praised Michoacán’s push to link Morelia with markets across North America and beyond.

Roberto Monroy García, head of the state Tourism Secretariat (Sectur), has overseen a strategy to turn Michoacán into a key air hub. Under Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, Sectur teamed up with Volaris to open eight new routes out of Morelia’s International Airport. The new connections include Ontario and Sacramento in California; Houston, San Antonio and Dallas in Texas; plus domestic links to Ixtapa in Guerrero, Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco and Mexicali in Baja California.

“These new bridges in the air will strengthen Michoacán’s ties not just with Mexico’s major cities but with more than 40 countries on three continents,” a Volaris spokesperson said. “We see ‘the soul of Mexico’ as a growing player in international travel, and we’re ready for what comes next.”

Monroy García noted that the airport’s boost in traffic cements Morelia as one of the country’s fastest-growing aviation centers. “We want visitors to know that Michoacán is more than a stopover on a sun-and-beach tour. Here they’ll taste unique dishes, explore living traditions and enjoy nature and adventure experiences you can’t find anywhere else,” he said.

Volaris representatives praised the state’s tourism team for its work. “Michoacán is positioning itself with strength,” they added. “It’s on track to become one of Mexico’s best-connected destinations for travelers from the United States and beyond.”

Tourists arriving through the new routes will find more than seven coastal playgrounds. Michoacán offers colonial towns, lakeside vistas, ancient crafts and a growing calendar of festivals. Sectur has mapped six thematic corridors—from Purépecha heritage trails to mountain-bike routes—and is rolling out digital guides at visitmichoacan.com.mx to help visitors plan.

Local business owners say they expect a surge in bookings. Hoteliers in Patzcuaro and Uruapan report inquiries doubling since news of the new flights broke. Restaurant operators in Morelia’s historic center are redesigning menus to welcome more international guests. Tour guides in the Monarch Butterfly reserves are training staff to work with English, French and Portuguese speakers.

Analysts see the route expansion as part of a wider trend. Low-cost carriers have driven down fares across Mexico, opening smaller airports to new markets. For Michoacán, a state once overshadowed by coastal neighbors, the chance to showcase its culture could translate into higher tourist spending and new jobs in hospitality and transport.

As demand grows, Sectur plans to negotiate further partnerships. Monroy García hinted at talks to link Morelia with Canadian cities and select European hubs. “We want Michoacán to be a first choice for cultural and adventure travel,” he said. “The sky is not the limit—it’s just the beginning.”

For full details on flight schedules, regional attractions and travel packages, visit visitmichoacan.com.mx.

