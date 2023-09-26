Mismaloya Residents Protest Against Forced Evictions of 80 Residents of Puerto Vallarta

The coastal town of Mismaloya, in Puerto Vallarta, witnessed a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday, where residents sought justice from the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, amidst a severe land dispute threatening their homes.

Around 80 concerned residents assembled by the side of Federal Highway 200, earnestly awaiting updates from their representatives at the hearing taking place at the Agrarian Court in Guadalajara. The issue at hand is the attempted eviction by an individual seeking to claim 10 hectares of land - currently houses approximately 170 families, a square, and the local schools.

