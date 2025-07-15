Modern Beekeeping Plant in Valladolid Empowers Yucatán Producers

Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena secures a 60 million peso investment to build a modern beekeeping plant in Valladolid, benefiting 300 honey producers and boosting “Miel Bienestar” nationwide. Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena announced a 60 million peso federal investment to build a modern beekeeping plant in Valladolid under the Beekeeping Renaissance program. The…

Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena announced a 60 million peso federal investment to build a modern beekeeping plant in Valladolid under the Beekeeping Renaissance program. The initiative will directly benefit 300 honey producers across 12 Yucatecan municipalities.

Construction of the new facility will begin this year at the Fernando Novelo Sports Complex and is slated to start operations in 2026. It will house a laboratory, processing area, bottling plant, and export zone dedicated to producing “Miel Bienestar” (Wellness Honey), which will be sold nationwide through Liconsa stores.

“With this plant, we seek to eliminate intermediaries and ensure that beekeepers receive fair value for their work. Thank you to President Claudia Sheinbaum for choosing Yucatán as the site of this project,” said Díaz Mena.

In tandem with the facility announcement, the governor delivered more than a thousand beekeeping supplies—hive boxes, sugar, gloves, and more—to local producers to strengthen their operations from the ground up.

Modern Beekeeping Plant in Valladolid Boosts Local Honey Sector

The plant will centralize quality control and streamline honey production. Producers will access on‑site technical advice and modern equipment, reducing post‑harvest losses and improving product consistency. By cutting out middlemen, beekeepers can expect higher returns, while consumers gain access to traceable, high‑quality honey.

Yucatán leads Mexico in honey production and ranks among the top global exporters. Historically, the sector lagged due to outdated infrastructure and limited market access. The Beekeeping Renaissance program aims to reverse that trend through field schools, infrastructure upgrades, and marketing support as part of the broader federal Harvesting Sovereignty plan.

Edgardo Medina Rodríguez, Secretary of Rural Development, noted that the program features six regional supply deliveries and a state‑producer co‑investment scheme (60 percent federal, 40 percent local). Meanwhile, Iván Rico López, representing the Ministry of Welfare, revealed that the Honey for Welfare project has already procured 30 tons of honey at 70 pesos per kilo for distribution to 25,000 retail points nationwide.

Looking ahead, the government plans further investments in rural roads, harvesting machinery, classrooms, and housing for beekeeping families. A call for young Yucatecan beekeepers will soon open to staff the new plant’s technical and operational teams—an opportunity to build the next generation of honey experts.

The modern beekeeping plant in Valladolid signals a renewed commitment to Yucatán’s honey tradition. By pairing federal funding with local expertise, the project promises fair prices for producers, improved product quality, and a stronger presence for “Miel Bienestar” across Mexico.

