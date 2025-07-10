Monterrey parking meter rate rises to 8 pesos per hour

Monterrey parking meter rate rises to MXN 8 per hour after City Council approves a MXN 5.50 extraordinary fee under Article 65-Bis 1, boosting revenue from MXN 30 million to MXN 100 million and improving downtown mobility.Continue reading
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
- Jalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
- Expats in Mexico using recently US sanctioned banks report issues with withdraws and transfers US sanctioned banks in Mexico have blocked transfers and capped withdrawals, leaving customers in limbo as they scramble for workarounds. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In late June 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued its first ever orders under the 2024 FEND Off Fentanyl Act (FOFA), formally declaring CIBanco…
- Storm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
- San Miguel de Allende Named Best City in the World Again for fourth consecutive year San Miguel de Allende secured its sixth overall and fourth straight title as the best city in the world for 2025, earning a 93.33% reader score in Travel and Leisure’s annual survey. San Miguel de Allende claimed top honors yet again, earning the title of best city in the world for 2025 from Travel and…
- New Volaris Morelia – Puerto Vallarta route boosts tourism Discover how the new Volaris Morelia Puerto Vallarta route will boost tourism, link two top destinations, and foster cultural and economic ties. The government of Mayor Alfonso Martínez Alcázar in Morelia, through the municipal Ministry of Tourism, officially inaugurated a new air connection between Morelia and Puerto Vallarta operated by Volaris. This direct link promises…
- Couple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
- Puerto Vallarta flood alerts reach 935 families in high-risk areas During the 2025 rainy and hurricane season, Puerto Vallarta flood alerts have reached 935 families in high-risk areas near irrigation channels and hillsides, with authorities issuing safety recommendations. Puerto Vallarta residents saw a surge in flood and landslide warnings this rainy and hurricane season as authorities moved swiftly to protect vulnerable communities. The Civil Protection…
- US thanks Mexico for sending rescue teams to assist in Texas flood The US government publicly thanked Mexico flood rescue teams for sending firefighters and civil protection specialists to assist search and rescue efforts in Kerrville, Texas, after deadly July 4 weekend floods. The United States government on July 8, 2025, formally thanked Mexico for its swift deployment of emergency personnel to aid search and rescue operations…
- Missing SEAPAL transparency chief found dead near his home in Puerto Vallarta SEAPAL transparency chief found dead on private land south of Puerto Vallarta, family pre-identified the body by clothing and features as authorities probe the circumstances of his disappearance and death. José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, head of Transparency for the Puerto Vallarta Drinking Water, Drainage and Sewerage System (SEAPAL), who vanished on June 30 around 3…