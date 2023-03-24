More than 100 seized firearms were destroyed in ‘Firearms Destruction Ceremony’ in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With the firm commitment to protect not only the life and integrity of people, but also to guarantee peace and public safety, and as a result of the joint work of local authorities in the states of Jalisco and Nayarit, this Wednesday the ‘Firearms Destruction Ceremony’ took place with the destruction of more than 100 seized weapons from the area.

The act took place at the facilities of the 41st Military Zone, headed by DEM Brigadier General Sergio Ángel Sánchez García, accompanied by naval, state, and municipal authorities from Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, who witnessed the destruction of 103 weapons of different calibers (70 long and 33 short), 143 magazines and 8,421 cartridges for the exclusive use of the Army and Air Force.

This ceremony was attended by councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, representing the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, as well as Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra, Director of Citizen Security, among other municipal officials.

Brigadier General DEM Fructuoso López Vallejo, from the 41st Military Zone, stated that the possession, carrying, or improper use of firearms is included in the Penal Code among crimes against public order. It is understood as a fact that threatens public safety, in collective coexistence, as well as against individual legal rights to life, integrity, and freedom.

Gun ownership is protected by Mexico’s constitution for the legitimate defense of individuals in their homes, for this, the requirements and conditions set forth in the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives must be met, and in addition, they must be weapons that are permitted for these purposes and are not for the exclusive use of the Mexican Army, Navy or Air Force. Carrying guns outside of your property is illegal in Mexico, and gun owners must be certified, registered with the federal government, and renew their licenses, along with securing letters from professionals assuring the mental state of the gun buyer.

The Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), the National Guard, the Ministry of the Navy of Mexico, and other federal, state, or municipal authorities, are empowered to secure weapons from those who carry them without a license, and they will be confiscated in favor of the SEDENA, for two areas, which can be destroyed as in this case, or for lawful use.

The destruction procedure applied to this weapon is cutting, which is intended to ensure that none of the pieces that make up the weapon can be used again. “They are totally destroyed, they are disorganized by type of materials, making sure that they are totally destroyed, and that they are not used again for any reason in any other weapon,” he explained.

This ceremony was also led by Vice Admiral José Daniel Reséndiz Sandoval, Commander of the 12th Naval Zone; Lieutenant Colonel Rogelio Ramírez Chávez, Commander of the No. 5 Motorized Weapons Squad of the 41st Military Zone; Sara Gabriela Engoon Garaysal, in charge of the State Attorney’s Office in Puerto Vallarta; Rafael Ayala Herrera, subdelegate of the FGR in Puerto Vallarta; Carlos Fernando Fernández Ortiz, AMPF Puerto Vallarta and Gilberto Barajas Rodríguez, AMPF of Bahía de Banderas, and Perla Yadira Villalvazo Amaya, president of the Bahía de Banderas DIF System, representing Mirtha Iliana Villalvazo, mayoress of Bahía de Banderas.

There was also personnel from the Army, National Guard, and Secretary of the Navy, as well as from the different police forces, teachers, and students from the COBAEJ campuses of Las Juntas and CBTIS 68.

