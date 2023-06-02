Mother Pleads for Expedited Investigation into Disappearance of Son Following Vallarta Pride Celebration

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – One week after the disappearance of 32-year-old Michel Rubén Castro Guizar, who attended the Vallarta Pride celebration in Puerto Vallarta, his mother Bacilia Guizar pleads with authorities to accelerate the investigation and search efforts.

In an emotional press conference outside her house at 114 March 18th Street, October 12th neighborhood, Guizar called on authorities through the media to promptly intervene in locating her son. Fear for his safety has increased after traces of blood were discovered at his residence.

"The sheets were stained with blood, the pillows too. It . . .