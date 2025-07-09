National Guard opens new barracks in Bahía de Banderas

/ By

Nayarit

The National Guard opens new barracks in Bahía de Banderas to boost security, host over 130,000 troops nationwide, and strengthen ties with local authorities. Search phrase: National Guard barracks Bahía de Banderas.

Residents of Bahía de Banderas welcomed a significant boost to local security this Tuesday, when the National Guard (GN) inaugurated a new company-level barracks on the highway linking San José del Valle with San Juan de Abajo and the surrounding mountain towns. The 467th Company facility now joins more than 400 barracks nationwide.

Eugenio López Arellanes, territorial coordinator of the GN for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán, led the ribbon cutting. He noted how the Guard has grown since its launch six years ago. “Trust the National Guard. It gives me great pleasure when we walk down the street and see children waving as the guard vehicles pass by. It gives us great satisfaction, and we appreciate the gesture. I repeat, trust them, come forward, and discuss any needs you may have with the authorities. You can do so directly with the commanders and officers.”

López Arellanes traced the Guard’s origins to contributions from Mexico’s armed forces and federal police. “The Ministry of National Defense contributed 35,000 troops. The Ministry of the Navy designated 6,000 troops and more than ten members of the former Federal Police. In short, we began with more than 50,000 troops deployed in 150 regional coordination units.” He explained that these units made use of existing military facilities, state and municipal buildings, and even private-sector sites.

The expansion has been rapid. Today, the GN fields over 130,000 troops across the country. That force is backed by more than 400 company-level barracks like the new site in Bahía de Banderas. López Arellanes added that work on ten general headquarters is nearing completion. He credited close coordination with local, state, and federal authorities for tangible improvements in public safety. “After six years, we have maintained close coordination with authorities at all three levels, helping to increase public safety in the municipality and the state. We remain committed to working closely with all authorities for the benefit of the people of Nayarit.”

Local leaders voiced strong support. Héctor Santana, mayor of Bahía de Banderas, thanked the federal government for its backing. “Rest assured and confident that all of Bahía de Banderas will be well taken care of,” Santana said. He urged residents to feel safe and to view the barracks as a resource they can turn to in times of need.

The new facility sits on a strategic stretch of highway that links lowland towns with higher-elevation communities prone to isolation during severe weather. Officials stressed that having troops stationed nearby will speed emergency responses during the hurricane and rainy season. Civil Protection teams have already issued notices to 935 families living in 24 high-risk settlements prone to flooding or landslides. Since the season began, local firefighters have answered calls at nearly 1,000 homes in the municipality.

Authorities also take steps to warn residents near irrigation channels and hillsides of collapse risks. The GN will play a key role in reinforcing those efforts with patrols, community outreach, and joint exercises with state and municipal protection agencies. Officials plan to hold regular town-hall sessions at the new barracks, where families can ask questions and report concerns directly to commanders.

As the GN deepens its presence, leaders hope the added visibility and accessibility will strengthen trust between security forces and the communities they serve. The inauguration of the 467th Company barracks marks a milestone in that effort and a clear signal that federal resources will stay invested in safeguarding Bahía de Banderas and the wider region.

The National Guard opens new barracks in Bahía de Banderas to boost security, host over 130,000 troops nationwide, and strengthen . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • storm-in-puerto-vallarta-sweeps-vehicles-treesStorm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • couple-walks-lion-on-leash-puerto-vallartaCouple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • Puerto Vallarta International Airport Advances Infrastructure Expansion with Multi-Billion Peso InvestmentPuerto Vallarta Airport records a decline in passenger arrivals, International Visits Down 5.8% Airport arrivals decline June at Puerto Vallarta airport, with passenger traffic dipping 0.1% year over year even as first-half 2025 volumes rose 1.2% on strong domestic growth and weaker international bookings. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw its June passenger count slip 0.1 percent compared with the same month in 2024, registering 511,100 arrivals versus 511,500…
  • rainPuerto Vallarta rain forecast shows continued showers despite low cyclone risk Puerto Vallarta rain forecast predicts showers through Wednesday, July 9, as monsoon and tropical waves drive storms while cyclone risk off Mexico’s Pacific coast stays low. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López reports that the chance of a new tropical cyclone forming off Mexico’s Pacific coast has eased, but rain will continue to batter the Puerto…
  • mexico-colombia-friendlyMexico Colombia friendly match at AT&T Stadium as 2026 World Cup preparations Mexico Colombia friendly match set for October 11 at AT&T Stadium will give El Tri a final tune-up after their Gold Cup win as they gear up for World Cup 2026. The Mexican men’s national team confirmed on Tuesday that it will take on Colombia in a World Cup tune-up friendly on October 11 at…
Scroll to Top