The National Guard opens new barracks in Bahía de Banderas to boost security, host over 130,000 troops nationwide, and strengthen ties with local authorities. Search phrase: National Guard barracks Bahía de Banderas.

Residents of Bahía de Banderas welcomed a significant boost to local security this Tuesday, when the National Guard (GN) inaugurated a new company-level barracks on the highway linking San José del Valle with San Juan de Abajo and the surrounding mountain towns. The 467th Company facility now joins more than 400 barracks nationwide.

Eugenio López Arellanes, territorial coordinator of the GN for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán, led the ribbon cutting. He noted how the Guard has grown since its launch six years ago. “Trust the National Guard. It gives me great pleasure when we walk down the street and see children waving as the guard vehicles pass by. It gives us great satisfaction, and we appreciate the gesture. I repeat, trust them, come forward, and discuss any needs you may have with the authorities. You can do so directly with the commanders and officers.”

López Arellanes traced the Guard’s origins to contributions from Mexico’s armed forces and federal police. “The Ministry of National Defense contributed 35,000 troops. The Ministry of the Navy designated 6,000 troops and more than ten members of the former Federal Police. In short, we began with more than 50,000 troops deployed in 150 regional coordination units.” He explained that these units made use of existing military facilities, state and municipal buildings, and even private-sector sites.

The expansion has been rapid. Today, the GN fields over 130,000 troops across the country. That force is backed by more than 400 company-level barracks like the new site in Bahía de Banderas. López Arellanes added that work on ten general headquarters is nearing completion. He credited close coordination with local, state, and federal authorities for tangible improvements in public safety. “After six years, we have maintained close coordination with authorities at all three levels, helping to increase public safety in the municipality and the state. We remain committed to working closely with all authorities for the benefit of the people of Nayarit.”

Local leaders voiced strong support. Héctor Santana, mayor of Bahía de Banderas, thanked the federal government for its backing. “Rest assured and confident that all of Bahía de Banderas will be well taken care of,” Santana said. He urged residents to feel safe and to view the barracks as a resource they can turn to in times of need.

The new facility sits on a strategic stretch of highway that links lowland towns with higher-elevation communities prone to isolation during severe weather. Officials stressed that having troops stationed nearby will speed emergency responses during the hurricane and rainy season. Civil Protection teams have already issued notices to 935 families living in 24 high-risk settlements prone to flooding or landslides. Since the season began, local firefighters have answered calls at nearly 1,000 homes in the municipality.

Authorities also take steps to warn residents near irrigation channels and hillsides of collapse risks. The GN will play a key role in reinforcing those efforts with patrols, community outreach, and joint exercises with state and municipal protection agencies. Officials plan to hold regular town-hall sessions at the new barracks, where families can ask questions and report concerns directly to commanders.

As the GN deepens its presence, leaders hope the added visibility and accessibility will strengthen trust between security forces and the communities they serve. The inauguration of the 467th Company barracks marks a milestone in that effort and a clear signal that federal resources will stay invested in safeguarding Bahía de Banderas and the wider region.