Nayarit launches intensive fumigation to curb dengue in Bahía de Banderas

The Nayarit state government and the Bahía de Banderas municipal council kicked off an extensive fumigation campaign to tackle a surge in dengue cases. Beginning July 8 and running through September 28, health brigades will fan out across neighborhoods and towns in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Local task forces will visit subdivisions and communities including Valle Dorado, Villas Miramar, San Vicente, Bucerías, Sayulita, Punta de Mita, El Colomo and San Francisco. Teams will carry out targeted fogging operations aimed at eliminating adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary transmitters of dengue. Officials stress that the insecticide poses no danger to people or pets, provided residents open doors and windows to allow fog penetration.

Although Nayarit has recorded fewer dengue infections than in 2024, the disease remains a public health threat. To reinforce the fight, the Ministry of Health is urging households to embrace the “wash cover flip and throw away” method. That means cleaning containers that hold water, covering any open tanks, turning over unused items that collect rainwater, and discarding objects that can breed mosquitoes.

“Keeping yards tidy and preventing water buildup around homes will slow down mosquito breeding and transmission,” said a state health official. “Our priority is to protect residents. This fumigation drive is one part of our broader commitment to public service.”

Fogging units will operate in the early morning or late afternoon—times when adult mosquitoes are most active and people are at home. Teams will travel in marked vehicles with public health branding and use low-toxicity larvicides to neutralize mosquito populations at their source.

The municipal council chairperson urged community cooperation, reminding residents that a successful campaign depends on access. “When brigades come by, please open your doors and windows,” they said. “That small action makes a big difference in reaching hidden corners where mosquitoes hide.”

Beyond fumigation, health authorities plan to deploy mobile clinics in high‑risk zones. Clinics will offer free dengue testing, provide guidance on early symptom recognition, and distribute mosquito nets and repellents to vulnerable families. Signs warning about dengue symptoms—high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain—will be posted in local markets and community centers.

Local schools and clinics will run parallel awareness workshops. Teachers will educate students on how to spot and eliminate breeding sites at home, while medical staff will train community volunteers to carry out routine water inspections. The goal is to build a lasting defense against Aedes aegypti, not just a one‑off spray.

Epidemiologists will track dengue cases in real time. Data from clinics will feed into a centralized dashboard, allowing health officials to deploy faster responses if hotspots emerge. Weekly updates will be published on the health ministry’s website and shared via social media to keep the public informed.

Residents can report areas of standing water or missed fogging rounds by calling a dedicated hotline or using an online portal. Authorities promise prompt follow-up on each report.

This combined strategy—fogging, community action, mobile clinics and data‑driven surveillance—aims to bring dengue numbers down even further before the peak of the rainy season. By linking state resources with local engagement, Nayarit hopes to protect its coastal communities and ensure everyone can enjoy a healthy summer.