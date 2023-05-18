New Details Emerge in Canadian Tourist’s Murder in Puerto Escondido

Oaxaca, Mexico (PVDN) - After the murder of a Canadian tourist in Puerto Escondido, one of the prominent beach destinations in Oaxaca, the State Attorney General's Office (FGEO) provided additional details about the case on Wednesday.

On the afternoon of May 15, the lifeless body of 27-year-old Víctor Masson was discovered inside a rented vehicle parked in the streets of the Arroyo Seco neighborhood. Initial reports indicated that he had been shot in the back.

According to Prosecutor José Bernardo Rodríguez Alamilla, the victim had been involved in an altercation the . . .