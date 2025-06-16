New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week

/ Hurricane, Hurricane 2025 / By

Colima Guerrero Jalisco Oaxaca Weather

Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico.

As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly likely to become the fifth named cyclone of the 2025 season.

Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López reports that tropical wave number 3 is currently being absorbed by a nearby low-pressure zone, forming a tropical disturbance that has the potential to intensify into a tropical cyclone within days.

Dalila is now history,” Cornejo López said. “It has weakened and is gradually moving away from the continent. It did, however, shift closer to the coast than expected and caused a significant rain event last weekend.”

Despite Dalila’s offshore turn near Manzanillo, the storm left its mark. Torrential rains were recorded in multiple parts of western Mexico, including:

  • Versalles: 48 mm
  • San Sebastián del Oeste: 43 mm
  • Mayto: 46 mm
  • El Tuito: 34 mm
  • Ixtapa: 38 mm

These figures, measured in millimeters per square meter, indicate a notably wet episode for the region, especially in areas already vulnerable to flash flooding and infrastructure stress during storm events.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) currently gives the new disturbance a 90% chance of cyclonic development. Forecast models, including Windy, suggest that the system could form as early as Wednesday or Thursday, hugging Mexico’s Pacific coastline.

This timing makes the system likely to become the fifth tropical cyclone of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season. If named, it would continue the 2025 season’s trend of early and aggressive storm development.

The formation zone is expected to remain very close to Mexico’s southern coastline, increasing concern for coastal states such as Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, and Oaxaca. These regions should remain on alert for increased rainfall, rising tides, and potential flash floods.

In the meantime, cloudy skies and intermittent rain continue across the southern half of the country, with scattered showers predicted in and around Puerto Vallarta and the Banderas Bay area. Local residents and tourists are advised to monitor updates from civil protection authorities and remain prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

The latest pattern of storm development highlights how quickly atmospheric systems can evolve during the peak months of the hurricane season. As with Dalila, not all storms will make landfall, but their indirect effects—particularly heavy rains and flooding—can still pose significant hazards.

For now, meteorologists and disaster response teams are closely tracking this developing system. Should it reach tropical storm strength, it would warrant active warnings and advisories along Mexico’s Pacific seaboard.

More updates will follow as the system develops.

Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • no kings dayU.S. Citizens in Puerto Vallarta to hold “No Kings Day” Protest Today U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta will join a global “No Kings Day” protest today, denouncing Trump’s immigration raids and defending democratic norms. U.S. citizens residing overseas will gather today in Puerto Vallarta to participate in a global “No Kings Day” protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement actions, particularly recent raids in Los Angeles, organizers…
  • tropical-storm-warning-cabo-corrientes-dalilaTropical Storm Warning Issued for Cabo Corrientes as Dalila Strengthens Offshore Cabo Corrientes is now under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Dalila strengthens. Residents should prepare for heavy rain, strong winds, and hazardous surf conditions. Residents of Cabo Corrientes woke up to more urgent storm news Saturday as NOAA upgraded the area from a tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning, signaling that…
  • security-reinforced-baja-california-mass-grave-homicidesAuthorities bolster security at Baja California Sur border after mass grave discovery Security heightened at Baja California’s border with Baja California Sur after eight bodies found in Bahía de los Ángeles. Recent homicides in Ensenada also prompt targeted state response. Authorities in Baja California have stepped up security along the state's southern border following the discovery of a mass grave containing eight bodies in the coastal town…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • sargassum-home-built-for-elderly-couple-cancunSargassum Bricks Give Elderly Couple in Cancún a New Home After 50 years together and living in poverty, an elderly couple in Cancún received a sustainable home built from sargassum bricks thanks to a local entrepreneur. For over five decades, Doña Lolita and Don Chinito have shared a life together in Cancún, carving out an existence on the margins of society. The elderly couple, both…
  • When do you have to turn your clock back in MexicoMexico to Reduce Workweek to 40 Hours by 2030 in Phased Labor Reform Mexico will gradually reduce its workweek from 48 to 40 hours starting in 2026, aiming for full implementation by 2030. Labor forums begin June 19. Mexico is preparing to reduce its standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030 under a labor reform pushed by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s incoming administration. The proposal, aimed at…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top