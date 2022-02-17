Newborn baby kidnapped from Jalisco hospital in 2005 found alive

After 16 years of searching, Salvador Macías López “Chavita” was located after being kidnapped as a newborn at IMSS clinic 45 in Guadalajara, in 2005.

The news was confirmed on Thursday by the governor of the State of Jalisco through a tweet, in which he reported that the location was achieved thanks to various analyzes carried out by state authorities, such as the facial analysis prepared by the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF ) in September 2021, and the portrait of how he could look today.

With the new sketches, he pointed out, the search operations began “and as a miracle”, they managed to find the whereabouts of the minor, who was taken from the clinic when he was less than 24 hours old, on December 14, 2005.

“A few days ago a young man with these characteristics was identified, all the genetic tests were done, both on him and his mom and dad, and a few moments ago Chava and his family officially received the news they had been waiting for over the past 17 years. They will be together again,” the governor said.

The governor also thanked the IJCF, the Strategic Security Coordinator, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, the State Prosecutor’s Office, and all the people who were involved in the case “for not letting go of hope for this great achievement.”

The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that it was the Unit for the Investigation of Crimes Committed against Children and Adolescents who carried out the investigations that made it possible to locate a minor with the characteristics of Chavita in the municipality of El Salto, so a search operation was mounted.

“Once the young man was located in good health conditions, he was protected, and later genetic tests were carried out to confirm that it is the same person who was abducted. The agent of the Public Ministry obtained the results of these expert reports with which it was confirmed by 99.99% that the minor is directly related to both his mother and his father, who have already been notified,” the Prosecutor’s Office concluded.

