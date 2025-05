Jalisco Expands Air Connectivity with Canada as Canadian Travelers Shift Away from U.S.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Facing a dip in Canadian traffic to the U.S., Jalisco Tourism Secretariat announces new direct routes from Toronto and Montreal to Guadalajara, plus increased Vancouver frequencies, boosting annual Canadian arrival capacity above 775,000. Passenger traffic from Canada to the United States has softened during the first months of 2025, and Jalisco…