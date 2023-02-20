VACATION RENTALS

Nine of the top ten most violent cities in the world are in Mexico

February 20, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Nine of the 10 most violent cities in the world, based on their registered homicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants, are located in Mexico, according to the results of the study carried out by the civil association Mexican Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website