NOAA Eyes 40% Chance of New Pacific Storm Barbara Off Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A low-pressure system is anticipated to develop off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico and Central America this week. If it organizes into a tropical storm, it will earn the name Barbara, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025.

Into Monday, June 2, 2025, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted an “area of low pressure is forecast to form offshore of the coast of Central America and southern Mexico during the middle to late portions of this week.” Environmental conditions—such as sea surface temperatures hovering around . . .