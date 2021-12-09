“One Night Only: A Spectacular Musical Extravaganza” Dec. 30th at Teatro Vallarta

Vallarta’s Cabaret Queen, Amy Armstrong, and Piel Canela’s, Fernando González, join together with Puerto Vallarta favorites Branden & James for ‘One Night Only: A Spectacular Musical Extravaganza’ at Teatro Vallarta on Thursday, December 30th at 8 pm.

Backed by Piel Canela, and other Vallarta musicians, the two acts will present an evening of spectacular music-making and laughs to celebrate the upcoming New Year.

Amy Armstrong has been entertaining Puerto Vallarta audiences for about two decades. Amy is that unique mix of stand-up comedian and cabaret singer. Her audience absolutely loves her and the spontaneous off-the-cuff comedy that she delivers. All eyes are riveted to the stage when Amy sings and entertains. And when the show is over, her audience always leaves with smiles on their faces.

When you experience Vallarta’s ‘Diva of Song and Fun’ you’ll be drawn in, entertained, and uplifted. Amy’s incredible voice thrills as she belts out fabulous tunes, injecting humor between songs. Her comedy is always perfect and her singing is phenomenal.

Branden & James are a musical duo who continue to capture the hearts of Vallarta audiences each new season. They are both superbly trained, professional musicians. Branden’s incredible operatic voice is absolutely breathtaking and his good looks and smile make him an appealing entertainer. James is a classically trained master of the strings and piano and his cello accompaniment pierces the soul in the most wonderful way. Together their harmonies and musical accompaniment are extraordinary! Just add to that the love that they share for each other, and you can’t escape the beautiful magic that these entertainers share with their audience.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

For a completely entertaining and magical ‘live music’ experience, make sure to see “One Night Only: A Spectacular Musical Extravaganza” at Teatro Vallarta on Thursday, December 30th at 8 pm.

Tickets for this incredible musical event start at $30 USD. VIP ticket-holders will receive the best access to seating, and an exclusive invitation to the official after-party with the talent. For more information, please visit TeatroVallarta.com.

“One Night Only” is presented by Brand G Vacations, Concierge Travel, Clear Choice, and Nacho Daddy. Don’t miss this special show featuring Vallarta’s top musical talent in the majestic setting of Teatro Vallarta.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN