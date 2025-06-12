Organizers of the 2025 Pachuca Fair ask artists to avoid songs that glorify crime

Pachuca

Organizers of the 2025 Pachuca Fair ask artists to avoid songs that glorify crime, aiming for a safe, family-friendly event with no formal ban but clear invitations to comply.

The director general of the Operadora de Eventos del Estado de Hidalgo (OEEH), Marco Antonio Aranzábal Juárez, announced that ahead of the Feria San Francisco Pachuca 2025, organizers will formally request that artists refrain from performing songs that glorify or romanticize criminal behavior as part of a broader preventive strategy for public safety. While final line-ups for both the Palenque and Teatro del Pueblo are still being finalized, this call underscores the fair’s aim to maintain an inclusive and secure atmosphere for all attendees.

Aranzábal clarified that Hidalgo will not impose a strict prohibition on specific lyrics or genres, distinguishing its approach from other states that have enacted outright bans. Instead, organizers will “invite” performers to exclude problematic content, leveraging cooperation rather than enforcement. Past editions have seen successful collaboration with artists to limit alcohol consumption and adjust set lists to enhance family-friendly programming.

Attendance is expected to surge when the official line-up is unveiled between July 18 and July 30. This year’s program will feature a mix of national and regional talent aimed at diverse audiences, from children to seniors. For the first time, the Estado de México will serve as the guest entity, a move designed to boost regional tourism, extend visitor stays, and drive economic benefits across Hidalgo.

Reflecting on a viral incident at the 2024 fair—when a mechanical ride was reportedly misused for unauthorized adult content recording—Aranzábal noted that no formal complaint has been filed. He stressed the importance of community vigilance, urging attendees to report any suspicious activity or ticket scalping. “If you see resale or anything improper, please report it. Ensuring a smooth event is everyone’s responsibility,” he added.

To guarantee a “saldo blanco” (zero-incident outcome), the OEEH will reinforce security measures with increased collaboration among state, municipal, and private security forces. Additional surveillance cameras will be installed throughout high-traffic areas of the fairgrounds. These steps aim to deliver a safe, welcoming environment where families and visitors can enjoy cultural and entertainment offerings without incident.

