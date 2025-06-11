Pacific Coast Sargassum in San Carlos Beach Raises Concerns for Visitors

/ beach environment, environmental news, marine algae, sargassum, Tourism / By

Northwest San Carlos Sonora

On June 9, 2025, visitors to Playa Algodones in San Carlos, Sonora, encountered patches of floating brown seaweed washed ashore. Although sargassum more commonly impacts beaches along Mexico’s Caribbean coast, seasonal currents and rising sea temperatures occasionally carry it into the Sea of Cortez.

Sargassum is a free-floating marine alga that naturally forms large mats in open waters. In the pelagic zone, these mats serve as critical habitats and nurseries for fish, crustaceans, and sea turtles. However, when currents drive excessive amounts toward shore, the algae decompose, releasing an unpleasant odor, discolouring the water, and creating matted piles that interfere with swimming and sunbathing.

Beach strandings of sargassum typically spike between April and October. During this period, warmer water boosts algal growth while shifts in currents and nutrient levels can steer blooms toward the coast. Even though San Carlos does not experience the same intensity of influx seen on eastern beaches, its appearance on Playa Algodones is not unprecedented and follows familiar oceanographic patterns.

A recent site inspection at Playa Algodones confirmed visible sargassum lines along the high-tide mark. Though less severe than Caribbean outbreaks, the seaweed presence prompted some beachgoers to choose cleaner sites. Local tour operators and lifeguards assured visitors that the blooms arrive in cycles and that crews will rake and remove the algae within days to restore the beach’s usual appeal.

For those looking to avoid sargassum entirely, San Carlos offers alternatives. Playa Caracol and the smaller coves of the fishing village La Manga showed no signs of seaweed accumulation during the June survey. Their sheltered bays and differing current patterns make them reliable choices for a seaweed-free day at the shore.

Local authorities continue to monitor sargassum movements using satellite imagery and reports from beach patrols. Tourism officials encourage visitors to check live beach-condition feeds before planning outings and to support cleanup efforts by disposing of collected seaweed in designated bins rather than leaving it to decompose in public areas.

As summer progresses, residents and tourists alike will keep an eye on shifting tides. While sargassum in San Carlos remains a temporary nuisance, its predictable seasonality and the availability of nearby clean stretches of sand ensure that Mexico’s Pacific shoreline retains its draw for sunseekers and swimmers alike.

On June 9, 2025, visitors to Playa Algodones in San Carlos, Sonora, encountered patches of floating brown seaweed washed ashore. Although sargassum more commonly . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…
Scroll to Top