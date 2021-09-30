According to the INEGI survey called the National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Safety (ENVIPE) 2020, which is carried out annually, the perception of insecurity in Jalisco dropped considerably, placing the entity below the national average, going from 68.7 percent to 50.1 percent in a comparison period from 2017 to 2021.

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, said that the measurement of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), contributes to the strategy against insecurity that is applied in the State and gives certainty to the work carried out in the last three years. Likewise, he highlighted that this survey is totally independent from the measurements presented by the security cabinet with data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

“As an example of perception, insecurity has been decreasing as one of the main concerns of Jalisco, even now, in the INEGI survey they indicate that in Jalisco the concern of insecurity is a percentage below the national average. It decreased in the last year as the main concern, we went from 73 percent to 58 percent with respect to insecurity as the main concern, this is data that speaks of not only achieving better results that are reflected in the figures that we present month by month, but also that people are seeing the progress and that, although there is much to be done, they are working on the right path”, he highlighted.

Alfaro Ramírez explained that, in specific crimes such as robberies, when identifying it in the ENVIPE as the main criminal behaviors, the fall in the perception that robberies are the main problem in terms of security, went from 68.7 to 59.9.

Additionally, the governor said that along with the decrease in the perception of insecurity, he increased trust in the Public Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office. In the State Attorney’s Office, in 2014 there was barely 49 percent confidence by citizens, reaching 61.7 percent confidence in the current survey. The perception of trust in the ministerial police rose from 47.9 in 2014 to 60.8 in 2021.

“The reality is that the results of the same INEGI survey reflect how Jalisco is working on important fronts, one of them, the work carried out by the Public Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Offices, the ministerial police who work every day to take care of the security of Jalisco, look at how trust has grown in the Public Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Offices, that prosecutor’s office that is attacked every day in the media, look at how trust in them has grown”, he emphasized.

In addition, data from the same report show that in the rate of victims per 100,000 inhabitants, levels that had not been achieved in the last decade were reached, reaching, for example, in 2015, 33,800 victims per 100 thousand inhabitants, while in the last year that figure fell to 25,764.

In terms of crime rates, it can be seen how in 2017, Jalisco had 43,000 crimes per 100,000 inhabitants and it has been reduced to 33,200 per 100,000 inhabitants, that is, 10,000 fewer crimes than there were in 2017.

