Pet-friendly vacation rentals in Puerto Vallarta that are worthy of a tail wag

Pet-friendly rentals in Puerto Vallarta offer fun for everyone including furry companions.

Booking a pet-friendly vacation rental in Puerto Vallarta is one of the best ways to create an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Even if you’re just traveling with your pup and no one else, these rentals offer a home away from home experience that will keep your dog’s tail wagging.

Penthouse, Stunning Ocean Views – Old Town

Nestled 300 feet behind Playa Los Muertos , you’ll find sweeping Bandaras Bay views and tranquility high above the action that is Old Town Puerto Vallarta. Inspired by fond memories of the Greek Islands, Casa Santorini over looks majestic blue cupolas, white washed architecture and a coastline that can only be described as awesome.

From our fully furnished, pristinely remodeled 1 bedroom 2 bath condo enjoy the best that Zona Romantica has to offer, a short walk to restaurants, clubs and shopping tastefully appointed with a hint of European style.

Located just feet away from Puerto Vallarta’s gay beach and Blue Chairs resort, you can enjoy peaceful sunsets on the private balcony or lounge by the rooftop pool under a covered canopy.

Beach Cottage next to La Palapa…4 Bed/4 Bath

This very unique Mexican-style cottage is a spacious and comfortable living space as close to the beach as you can get! With a private entrance (no elevators) and security 24/7, the Condorado villa is so special. We have done everything possible to create a great space for families, girl’s getaway groups, and couples who would like to walk out the door to their favorite beach!

Condorado has four bedrooms and each has its own full bath…so there is never any need to share.

Condorado has a private patio that overlooks the famous Los Muertos pier and beach, right in the middle of all the fun and action! Not to mention directly above El Dorado Beach Club and across the way from the famous La Palapa restaurant…there is no better location for those in love with the romantic zone.

Condorado is a perfect fit for beach lovers, as it offers preferential reservations at El Dorado Beach Club, as well as a 10% discount at El Dorado and La Palapa.

Two-bedroom condo in the beautiful Romantic Zone

THE PARK condominiums are ideally located in the Old Town “Zona Romantica” area of Puerto Vallarta. Our 5th Floor condo is located in one of the newest and most sought-after locations in Puerto Vallarta, the building was completed in the fall of 2014. The building has a rooftop terrace with a 25 meter (80 feet) saltwater infinity pool, BBQ Grill, plenty of lounging and sitting area, sun or shade area to please everyone. 360-degree views.

THE PARK condominiums building is just one block from the best beaches and the El Malecon seaside boardwalk. Our location offers all the conveniences of city living, yet a few steps to Los Muertos Beach. No hills. Outstanding nightlife, excellent restaurants, beachside bars, shopping and much more.

Located on the 5th floor, this modern condo is 940 square feet, has upgraded designer finishes and decor, and awaits your arrival. The master bedroom features a relaxing king-size bed Tempur-pedic mattress. The bedroom also has an en suite bathroom equipped with an extra-large walking shower.

The second bedroom offers a comfortable double bed and a small armoire. It also has an individual air conditioning unit for our guests’ comfort.

Stunning upscale condo in the heart of the Romantic Zone

Proudly presenting Pacifica 503, a stunning 1350 sqft 2 bedroom/2.5 bath unit in the fabulous Pacifica Condominiums built in 2016. Located in a prime location on Basilio Badillo “Restaurant Row”, and easy “and flat” walking to Los Muertos beach, the iconic Malecon boardwalk, galleries, and the best restaurants and entertainment in the acclaimed Romantic Zone.

This iconic building in a premium location features just 37 units and a spectacular rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the ocean and Puerto Vallarta hills. Relax in the salt water infinity pool and jetted tub on the terrace, or enjoy entertaining with your friends and family in the extensive lounge areas and rooftop deck and kitchen. A fully equipped rooftop gym is also available for your enjoyment.

Unit 503 is one of the largest units in the building with stunning ocean views from the large terrace and master bedroom. Fantastic privacy overlooking the school and central park with direct ocean views. The unit faces north so comfortable on your large private terrace all day long (terraces facing south and west unbearable half the day). Designed by one of Puerto Vallarta’s top designers Chawnalee Wark, this unit has a fabulous layout with two full master suites each with its own ensuite bath, plus generous living and outdoor living space.

Beachfront Condo, Spectacular View

This new modern condo features a large master bedroom with a king size bed, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a large walk-in shower. The second bedroom has a king size bed, two closets and an en-suite bathroom with shower.

The kitchen has a big white carrerra marble island for a quick meal or breakfast.

It is stocked with cookware, utensils and dishware for 10.

The oceanfront terrace 27′ X 13′ offers amazing views and the soothing sounds of the waves down below, it has a dining room for 8 and a comfortable lounging area to enjoy the sunset.

Sayan Beach rooftop terrace offers the best 360 degres views of Bandera’s bay and all Puerto Vallarta with a spectacular infinity pool, large jacuzzi, a lounge area with bar and restaurant services.

Enjoy Los Muertos beach or have a refreshing swim in one of our beautiful pools.