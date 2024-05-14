Photographic Exhibition Commemorates Puerto Vallarta’s Historical Journey

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In observance of the 106th anniversary of Puerto Vallarta as a municipality and its 56th year as a city, the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC), in collaboration with Seapal Vallarta, the Municipal Council of Sports (Comude), and various local delegations and agencies, unveiled a traveling photographic exhibition. This exhibition offers a pictorial odyssey from the city's inception to the present day, aimed at preserving the vibrant history of this beloved destination.