Police kill woman in Tulum with knee on her neck, resembling the death of George Floyd

This Saturday afternoon, in Tulum, Quintana Roo, a woman was killed after a police officer kneeled on her neck, a striking resemblance to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

According to local media, the municipal police officers who manned patrol 9273 approached the woman, who was walking on La Selva avenue, and officiers said the women was allegedly drunk.

At least four elements, three men and a woman, threw her to the ground and applied excess force on the victim. After a few minutes, he began to scream that she could not breathe because of the weight on top of her pressing the back of her neck.

However, neither the security personnel nor the witnesses, who only recorded the moment, did anything about the situation or the woman’s cry for help, so the cause of death was presumably from suffocation, as the officer kept his knee on the neck of the woman until she became lifeless. As soon as he noticed that he was no longer moving, he got up and realized that her vital signs were gone.

Instead of calling an ambulance, the agents removed the body from the scene in another unit with number 9267, to take it to the nearest health center for medical evaluation, where they confirmed the death of the victim.

So far, authorities from the Tulum municipality have not spoken about the case. Social network users urged them to investigate the case and not let the death of this woman go unpunished, whose name has not been identified.

Quintana Roo state police are not new to violence against women, on November 9, 2020, police fired into a crowd at a feminist demonstration with firearms and excessive force against women who demanded justice for femicide.

After those events, on March 4, in compliance with an arrest warrant, they arrested two of the 10 police elements who were accused of armed repression against journalists and citizens. Due to their participation in these events, they were sentenced to preventive detention.

The detainees were former police chiefs in Cancun: Carlos López Tejeda, known as Commander Lobo and director of the Municipal Police, and Roberto Molina, deputy director.

The use of force with bullets and tear gas by the Cancun police against a peaceful demonstration, which demanded justice in the femicide of Bianca Alejandrina Lorenzana Alvarado that occurred on November 7, 2020, began to receive international attention.

The Office in Mexico of the UN High Commissioner in Mexico condemned the excessive use of force and weapons by the police of Cancun, Quintana Roo, and pointed out that it is essential to investigate the operation, since the authorities have reported that they gave the explicit instruction to police officers not to use weapons in the protest.

Through its Twitter account, the agency pointed out that attacks against journalists should also be investigated and expressed solidarity with all those arrested and injured in these events.

“The UN-DH condemns the excessive use of force, including the use of firearms, by the municipal police in the demonstration that today (Monday, November 9) demanded justice for Bianca Alexis, in Cancún, Quintana Roo. The authorities must respect, protect and promote the right to demonstrate. Lethal weapons must not be used in peaceful protests. The police must be governed by principles of use of force that include necessity, proportionality, prevention and accountability”, he stressed.