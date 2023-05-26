Pope Francis Speaks with Youth in Puerto Vallarta About Social Issues Ranging from Education to Sex

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On the tenth anniversary of Scholas Occurrentes' global launch, Pope Francis engaged in dialogue with the young members of the international educational movement in Puerto Vallarta. This meeting, held on Thursday in the Aula Magna of the Vatican-based Augustinianum Patristic Institute, also included youth from Argentina, Spain, Colombia, and the United States.

Close to 400 secondary and high school students, who have been active in addressing social issues in Puerto Vallarta and Tlajomulco de Zúñiga through the Scholas Ciudadanía program, participated in this virtual meeting.