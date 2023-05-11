Popocatépetl Awakens: Consecutive Days of High Volcanic Activity

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – For two days in a row now, Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano demonstrates a surge in activity. An aggressive eruption on the morning of Thursday, May 11, spewed out gases, ash, and volcanic materials.

The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) cameras captured the moment of eruption at 5:27 a.m., throwing glowing debris onto the slopes of “Don Goyo”. Following the eruption, a dark plume of smoke ascended high above the mighty volcano.

The thunderous rumble from the country’s second tallest volcano, straddling the borders of Puebla, Morelos, and the State of Mexico, astonished the neighboring communities.

Reacting to the heightened volcanic activity, the Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), comprising experts from UNAM, the University of Colima, and the Cenapred Center, convened an emergency meeting to assess Popocatepetl’s behavior.

Experts noted a recent uptick in activity, attributed to the slow movement of magma through the volcano’s conduits, leading to the formation and subsequent destruction of small, transient lava bodies due to eruptions.

However, they stressed that this does not pose a significant risk as it is within the range of activity observed in previous years. Therefore, they anticipate a continuation of similar activity, characterized by minor to moderate, and occasionally large eruptions, accompanied by ash and glowing debris dispersal within a 12-kilometer radius.