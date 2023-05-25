Popocatépetl Volcano Takes a Breather, No New Eruptions in the Past 24 Hours

The National Civil Protection Coordination has reported no eruptions from the Popocatépetl volcano within the past 24 hours.

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, the volcano’s activity level has decreased, with the volcanic alert still at yellow phase 3.

‘Don Goyo,’ as the volcano is locally known, has demonstrated consistent water vapor and gas emissions throughout the early morning. It also displayed a faint glow from low ash content, which was carried southeastward by the wind.

As a consequence, ash continues to fall in the regions of Atlixco, San Pedro Cholula, and the Puebla capital. However, there are no reports of ashfall in the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Morelos, and CDMX as of this Thursday.

Residents are urged by Civil Protection to adhere to guidelines disseminated through official channels.

Over the past weekend, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) upgraded the volcanic alert status from yellow phase 2 to yellow phase 3.

This phase anticipates risks associated with minor to moderate eruptions, potentially propelling fragments around the crater.

It is also expected that neighboring communities will continue to experience volcanic ashfall. There could be further enlargement of the volcano’s dome and a potential magma or lava expulsion.

During the weekend, ash descended on CDMX, Edomex, and Puebla, leading to the suspension and delay of several flights.