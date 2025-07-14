CFE Cuts Power to 16 Yucatán Coastal Communities for Upgrades amid Extreme Heat

The CFE cut power to 16 communities on the Yucatán coast, including Progreso and Chicxulub, for substation upgrades amid extreme summer heat.

In the midst of scorching summer temperatures, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) suspended electricity service this Monday, July 14, to 16 coastal communities in Yucatán, citing the connection of a new electrical substation and modernization of the local distribution network.

The power cut, which began at 6:00 a.m., is scheduled to last until 2:00 p.m., though officials acknowledge that restoration could be delayed depending on the progress of the works.

The affected communities include some of the state’s most populated beach and suburban areas:

Progreso

Chelem

Chicxulub Puerto

Chuburná Puerto

Dzidzilché

San Ignacio

Misné Balam

Flamboyanes

Santa María Chí

Tamanché

Cosgaya

Komchén

Suytunchén

Kikteil

Xcunyá

Sierra Papacal

CFE emphasized that the suspension is necessary to strengthen the regional electrical infrastructure. “This is part of a broader effort to modernize the system and improve future service reliability,” the agency said in a statement, adding that it is coordinating closely with state and municipal governments as well as local businesses.

Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena recently addressed the upgrades in a press conference, stating that while the outage is inconvenient, “the works represent an important step forward for the Yucatán coast, ensuring the region is prepared for increasing demand and future growth.”

CFE Urges Public Cooperation

As part of its public outreach, the CFE issued several recommendations to help residents minimize disruptions during the eight-hour outage:

Unplug all electronic devices to avoid damage when power returns.

Keep refrigerator doors closed to preserve food.

Fully charge mobile phones and essential devices in advance.

Although only one outage is currently planned, the CFE advised that future interruptions may be necessary to complete the work and that residents will be notified ahead of time.

Blackout Comes During Peak Heat and Tourist Season

The power outage couldn’t come at a more challenging time. Yucatán is currently experiencing peak summer heat, with temperatures expected to surpass 40°C in many areas. The extreme conditions are being amplified by the 2025 heat wave, a phenomenon exacerbated by the current La Niña-neutral climate pattern, which has prolonged the hot season and disrupted traditional weather cycles.

The heat, coupled with increased electricity consumption from air conditioning units, has placed unprecedented strain on Yucatán’s energy grid.

Residents and business owners in tourist-heavy areas like Progreso and Chicxulub expressed concern over the impact of the blackout on daily life and tourism activity. However, many acknowledged the need for long-term improvements.

“We lose a day of sales, but if it means fewer outages in the future, it’s worth it,” said Jorge Carrillo, who runs a seafood restaurant along the Progreso malecón. “We’ve dealt with overloaded circuits and brownouts every summer. Maybe this work will finally fix it.”

CFE Reassures Public

The CFE stressed that the outage is limited strictly to the scheduled communities and will not extend to neighboring municipalities or other regions.

As Yucatán braces for continued high temperatures through September, authorities are urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and remain alert to updates from the CFE and Civil Protection agencies.

For more information about service updates, the public can contact CFE directly through their official website or customer service lines.