Powerful Hurricane Erick Makes Landfall in Oaxaca as Category 3 Storm

Hurricane Erick made landfall in Oaxaca as a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday in Mexico’s western state of Oaxaca, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm’s center was located about 20 miles east of Punta Maldonado at the time of landfall. Maximum sustained winds reached 125 miles per hour, and the hurricane was moving northwest at a speed of 9 miles per hour.

Prior to making landfall, Erick was downgraded slightly from a Category 4 to a Category 3 hurricane.

Developing story…

