Procession of 350 dancers and musicians open Guelaguetza in Oaxaca

A bright procession of 350 dancers and musicians wound its way through Oaxaca de Juárez on July 8, 2025, to launch the month of Guelaguetza. Participants departed from Cruz de Piedra at 6:00 p.m. and moved toward the Alameda de León, filling the streets of the historic center with rhythm and color.

Patricia Casiano Zaragoza greeted onlookers as the Goddess Centéotl 2025. She presides over the 93rd edition of the Guelaguetza and joined local families, tourists, and city officials to welcome the first Convite of July, the traditional invitation to the region’s flagship festival.

The Chinas Oaxaqueñas of Genoveva Medina brought the opening act into the callejones. They performed the Jarabe del Valle with their signature baskets woven from palm fronds and adorned in jewel-toned skirts and blouses. Their group has participated in the Lunes del Cerro celebrations since 1957 and stands out in every calenda and Guelaguetza parade. Members carried marmotas, rocket-shaped carriers, and lanterns that sparkled at twilight, inviting everyone to join their dance.

Delegations from Cuilápam de Guerrero, the Canasteras de Puerto Ángel, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, and San Pablo Villa de Mitla followed with equal zeal. They stepped off along Avenida José María Morelos, turned onto García Vigil, and streamed toward the Alameda de León esplanade. Each group wore its region’s embroidery and headdresses, showcasing Oaxacan diversity in a single, joyful march.

City and state leaders led the celebration alongside cultural authorities. Saymi Pineda Velasco, the state Secretary of Tourism, emphasized how the Convite revives local traditions and boosts cultural pride. Flavio Sosa Villavicencio, Secretary of Culture and the Arts, highlighted the role of dance in preserving indigenous heritage. Juana Hernández López, Secretary of Interculturality, Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples and Communities, noted how the event brings communities together. Iñigo Arturo Aragón García, Undersecretary of Economic Development and Investment Attraction, underscored the economic impact. He pointed out how thousands of visitors will arrive for the Guelaguetza, supporting hotels, restaurants, artisans, and transport services.

The Oaxacan government issued a statement praising the Convite as a model of unity. It said the event signals the start of a monthlong celebration that will include weekly performances on the Cerro del Fortín hill, food fairs, art exhibitions, and workshops on traditional crafts.

Festival organizers reminded attendees that the next Convites will fall on Friday, July 11, 2025, and Saturday, July 12, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Cruz de Piedra. They encourage everyone to arrive early, wear comfortable shoes, and bring water. Local businesses plan to extend hours and offer special menus to welcome travelers drawn by the music and dance.

Oaxaca’s Convite of July Guelaguetza showed why this festival remains a world-renowned cultural highlight. As lantern-bearers lit the path to Alameda de León, the city pulsed with energy that promises to carry through the rest of the month.