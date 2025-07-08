Procession of 350 dancers and musicians open Guelaguetza in Oaxaca

/ By

Oaxaca City

The Convite of July Guelaguetza marked the start of Oaxaca’s biggest festival as 350 participants paraded from Cruz de Piedra to Alameda de León in a display of dance and color using.

A bright procession of 350 dancers and musicians wound its way through Oaxaca de Juárez on July 8, 2025, to launch the month of Guelaguetza. Participants departed from Cruz de Piedra at 6:00 p.m. and moved toward the Alameda de León, filling the streets of the historic center with rhythm and color.

Patricia Casiano Zaragoza greeted onlookers as the Goddess Centéotl 2025. She presides over the 93rd edition of the Guelaguetza and joined local families, tourists, and city officials to welcome the first Convite of July, the traditional invitation to the region’s flagship festival.

The Chinas Oaxaqueñas of Genoveva Medina brought the opening act into the callejones. They performed the Jarabe del Valle with their signature baskets woven from palm fronds and adorned in jewel-toned skirts and blouses. Their group has participated in the Lunes del Cerro celebrations since 1957 and stands out in every calenda and Guelaguetza parade. Members carried marmotas, rocket-shaped carriers, and lanterns that sparkled at twilight, inviting everyone to join their dance.

Delegations from Cuilápam de Guerrero, the Canasteras de Puerto Ángel, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, and San Pablo Villa de Mitla followed with equal zeal. They stepped off along Avenida José María Morelos, turned onto García Vigil, and streamed toward the Alameda de León esplanade. Each group wore its region’s embroidery and headdresses, showcasing Oaxacan diversity in a single, joyful march.

City and state leaders led the celebration alongside cultural authorities. Saymi Pineda Velasco, the state Secretary of Tourism, emphasized how the Convite revives local traditions and boosts cultural pride. Flavio Sosa Villavicencio, Secretary of Culture and the Arts, highlighted the role of dance in preserving indigenous heritage. Juana Hernández López, Secretary of Interculturality, Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples and Communities, noted how the event brings communities together. Iñigo Arturo Aragón García, Undersecretary of Economic Development and Investment Attraction, underscored the economic impact. He pointed out how thousands of visitors will arrive for the Guelaguetza, supporting hotels, restaurants, artisans, and transport services.

The Oaxacan government issued a statement praising the Convite as a model of unity. It said the event signals the start of a monthlong celebration that will include weekly performances on the Cerro del Fortín hill, food fairs, art exhibitions, and workshops on traditional crafts.

Festival organizers reminded attendees that the next Convites will fall on Friday, July 11, 2025, and Saturday, July 12, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Cruz de Piedra. They encourage everyone to arrive early, wear comfortable shoes, and bring water. Local businesses plan to extend hours and offer special menus to welcome travelers drawn by the music and dance.

Oaxaca’s Convite of July Guelaguetza showed why this festival remains a world-renowned cultural highlight. As lantern-bearers lit the path to Alameda de León, the city pulsed with energy that promises to carry through the rest of the month.

The Convite of July Guelaguetza marked the start of Oaxaca’s biggest festival as 350 participants paraded from Cruz de Piedra to . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • storm-in-puerto-vallarta-sweeps-vehicles-treesStorm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
  • clandestine-trash-dumping-puerto-vallartaPuerto Vallarta Removes Trash from Clandestine Dumping Sites The Directorate of Efficient Services cleared clandestine trash dumping sites in Puerto Vallarta across seven neighborhoods, urging residents to report and prevent new piles. In a targeted effort to protect public health and the environment, the Directorate of Efficient Services launched a clean-up operation across multiple neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta this week. Teams from the…
  • couple-walks-lion-on-leash-puerto-vallartaCouple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
  • crocodile-killed-el-salado-estuaryCrocodile killed in El Salado estuary prompts criminal complaint The crocodile killed in El Salado estuary has led Semadet to file a criminal complaint with the FGR and Profepa, underscoring Mexico’s wildlife protection laws and plans to restart educational workshops. Authorities discovered the mutilated carcass of a roughly two-and-a-half-meter crocodile in the El Salado estuary on Friday, July 4, triggering an immediate legal response.…
Scroll to Top