Residents and activists joined an anti-gentrification rally in Mexico Park, but the anti-gentrification rally Mexico Park turned destructive as masked youths defaced local shops and broke windows.

A rally against gentrification held yesterday in Mexico City’s Parque México drew residents from Juárez, Roma, Condesa and Hipódromo alongside local activists. Organizers billed it as the city’s first anti-gentrification protest in the park, but the event ended in vandalism when a group of masked youths painted graffiti on the nearby Lindbergh Forum and damaged commercial properties along the planned march route.

Protesters initially gathered peacefully under overcast skies before setting off along Sonora Street and Amsterdam Avenue, through the heart of Colonia Roma and onto Paseo de la Reforma. Chanting “Gringos out! This is not your house!” and “Local businesses, our capital!”, some demonstrators defaced the exteriors of cafes and shops. Rocks and broken glass flew into windows and display cases, and a handful of protesters ripped chairs and tables from outdoor restaurant patios to hurl at storefronts.

At the Café Toscano, employees watched in disbelief as the entire terrace was trashed—chairs and umbrellas strewn across the sidewalk, plants overturned, and windows scrawled with slogans. Despite repeated calls for police intervention, officers did not arrive before the vandalism subsided.

Amid the chaos, two loud bangs—resembling firecracker detonations—echoed along the street. Store managers hurried to lower metal shutters, only to have them tagged with slogans such as “Free Palestine,” “Viva el EZLN,” and “Out with the Gringos.” Bus stop signs and parked cars also bore fresh layers of paint.

Some marchers warned the more radical contingent to press on, shouting “Let’s go!” and “Explosive!” Others carried posters reading “gentrification is not progress, it’s dispossession,” highlighting the broader message of displacement faced by longtime residents. Yet the escalation into property damage left many participants uneasy.

Local resident María Galván, of Roma Norte, voiced mixed feelings: “It’s taken so much work to maintain the forum, but I don’t agree with the graffiti or the violence,” she said. Galván noted that two minor scuffles broke out between peaceful protesters and those keen to intensify the action, though no serious injuries were reported.

Opinions among observers split sharply. Some residents condemned the turn toward xenophobic chants and illegal vandalism, arguing that it undermined the rally’s legitimate message. Others criticized city officials for failing to prepare adequate security, warning that the Lindbergh Forum’s upkeep was always at risk if authorities ignored advance notice of potential unrest.

By evening, the city government released an informational card on its official channels, stating: “The fight against gentrification cannot become an excuse to promote hate speech or discriminatory practices. We categorically reject any xenophobic expression against migrants, regardless of their origin, situation, or reason for arriving in the city.”

Organizers have yet to issue a formal post-mortem, but several community groups are already planning follow-up meetings to discuss nonviolent strategies. With tensions high over rising rents and commercial development in Roma and Condesa, the anti-gentrification rally Mexico Park has thrust these debates into the national spotlight.

Despite the damage, many voices call for a unified front against unchecked development—one that protects cultural heritage and tenant rights without resorting to property destruction. As Mexico City’s neighborhoods grapple with rapid change, the question remains whether future protests can channel frustration into constructive dialogue rather than vandalism.