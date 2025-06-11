US Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta

U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law.

The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to draw attention to what participants describe as authoritarian tendencies in the Trump administration. Organizers argue that the raids represent an assault on constitutional rights and democratic norms.

The demonstration will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Oscar’s restaurant in Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romántica. This event is part of a broader “No U.S. Kings Day” movement, with simultaneous rallies scheduled in multiple U.S. cities to protest the consolidation of executive power in a manner critics liken to monarchical rule.

“While President Trump spends millions on a military parade in Washington, we are betting on a global citizen response,” said Martha McDevitt-Pugh, international chair of Democrats Abroad. She emphasized in a statement that the goal is to show that thousands of Americans abroad still believe in democratic principles and justice.

Organizers stress that the Puerto Vallarta rally is intended to remain entirely peaceful and respectful of Mexico’s sovereignty. They clarified that the protest has no bearing on Mexican domestic politics and is solely focused on U.S. policy and constitutional rights.

The call for action follows mass raids in Los Angeles over the past weekend that targeted undocumented immigrants. Those operations triggered violent clashes in predominantly Latino neighborhoods, prompting President Trump to deploy elements of the National Guard to control the protests. Observers warn that such heavy-handed tactics risk further inflaming tensions and undermining public trust in law enforcement.

As the June 14 march approaches, participants in Puerto Vallarta and beyond will be watching closely to see whether this coordinated display of citizen activism can influence the national conversation on immigration enforcement and executive authority.