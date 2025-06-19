Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional suffer severe damage from Hurricane Erick

Hurricane Erick caused widespread destruction in Oaxaca’s coastal towns, including Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional, with downed power lines, flooding, and road closures.

Oaxaca’s southern coast is reeling after Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, slamming into Santiago Pinotepa Nacional at 5:30 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. Although the storm had weakened to a Category 3 before landfall, its impact on coastal communities was devastating.

The hardest-hit areas include Santiago Pinotepa Nacional and Puerto Escondido, where the combination of hurricane-force winds, flooding rains, and storm surge caused significant destruction. Emergency response teams are now surveying damage across dozens of municipalities along the coast.

Puerto Escondido battered by winds and waves

Puerto Escondido’s main bay bore the brunt of Hurricane Erick’s power. Massive waves crashed onto the shore overnight, destroying beachside restaurants and flooding low-lying zones. One of the storm’s most symbolic casualties was the sailfish statue, a local landmark that was reduced to rubble by relentless waves.

High winds snapped trees and utility poles across the city, causing widespread blackouts. Seventeen power poles were confirmed damaged, and large sections of the town remain without electricity or communication. Crews have been unable to begin full restoration work as storm conditions continue and safety concerns remain.

Videos circulating on social media show residents sheltering indoors as debris flew through the air, while beachfront businesses reported heavy structural damage.

Pinotepa Nacional cut off from communication

Santiago Pinotepa Nacional, where Hurricane Erick made landfall, experienced fierce winds that toppled trees, downed power lines, and left much of the municipality cut off. The strong gusts severed communications and knocked out power, complicating early rescue and relief efforts.

Flooded streets, sinkholes, and debris-strewn roads have made it difficult for authorities to access affected neighborhoods. Local officials report that the town remains isolated due to landslides and impassable roads.

Governor Salomón Jara Cruz confirmed that, despite the destruction, there have been no reported fatalities in Oaxaca. However, he urged residents to remain alert and shelter in safe areas, as rains are expected to continue for at least 30 more hours.

Widespread damage across the region

Farther east, the Isthmus of Tehuantepec saw rising river levels and flooded roadways. The Mitla-Tehuantepec highway was shut down due to heavy flooding, and several mountain roads have been blocked by landslides. Central Oaxaca remains under heavy rainfall, with waterlogged soil increasing the risk of further collapses.

In the mountainous corridor between Puerto Escondido and Río Grande, key routes have been severed by mudslides, isolating several rural communities. Emergency personnel are struggling to reach cut-off towns as damage assessments begin.

The federal government has activated DN-III and Navy emergency plans, deploying soldiers and marines to assist the population in high-risk zones. Relief efforts are now focused on restoring access, sheltering displaced residents, and repairing vital infrastructure.

Emergency alert remains active in 22 municipalities

The state of Oaxaca remains on high alert, with 22 municipalities still experiencing hazardous conditions. Authorities are urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel and remain attentive to civil protection advisories.

Hurricane Erick’s reach extended beyond Oaxaca, with the neighboring states of Guerrero and Chiapas reporting heavy rain, river overflows, and wind damage. Trees fell across several towns, and flooding was reported in rural communities.

As rainfall continues to pound the region, the threat of additional flooding and landslides remains. Officials are warning that damage reports will likely grow as access improves and more towns report in.

Despite the storm’s weakening as it moves inland, the destruction left in its wake will take days to fully assess and weeks, if not months, to repair.

