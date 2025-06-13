Puerto Vallarta air traffic rebounds as Cancun drops

Puerto Vallarta air traffic surged 11.2% in May while Cancun saw a 4.2% decline, reflecting shifting travel patterns in Mexico’s busiest airports and signaling renewed interest in regional tourism.

Passenger traffic at Mexico’s leading airports showed mixed results in May 2025, with Puerto Vallarta recording one of the strongest gains among the nation’s major gateways even as Cancun slipped into negative territory. Overall, the three main private airport groups—Asur, GAP and OMA—handled 10.2 million travelers in May, up 1.8% from the same month last year. Domestic traffic drove much of that growth, rising 3.5%, while international passengers fell 1.3%.

Cancun’s airport, operated by Asur, underperformed the national average. Total passenger traffic there dropped 4.2% in May, as international travelers—its primary market—became more cost-sensitive amid rising airfares and shifting vacation preferences. Asur’s overall system traffic declined 3.0% year-over-year, with international flights down 5.6% and domestic traffic slipping 0.4%.

By contrast, Puerto Vallarta Airport, part of the GAP network, stood out with an impressive 11.2% jump in domestic passenger volumes. This surge helped GAP post a 2.6% gain in total traffic, buoyed not only by Puerto Vallarta but also by modest increases in Guadalajara (+1.1%) and Tijuana (+1.5%). The rebound in Vallarta underscores growing demand for beach and cultural tourism in the Pacific coastal region, where travelers are drawn to both established resorts and emerging inland attractions.

OMA led all three airport groups in May, recording a 6.9% uptick in total traffic. Domestic flights, which account for 86% of OMA’s throughput, rose 5.1%, while international operations climbed a robust 19.5%, driven largely by Monterrey’s performance. The group’s flagship hub saw national flights increase 16.1% and international segments jump 27.0%.

Industry observers say the divergence between Cancun and Puerto Vallarta may reflect evolving traveler priorities. While Cancun faces stiff competition from alternative Caribbean destinations and dealsensitive tourists, Puerto Vallarta benefits from sustained interest in authentic Mexican experiences, a wide range of boutique hotels and strong domestic connectivity. Airlines have responded by adding more regional routes to Vallarta, helping to amplify local gains.

Looking ahead, capacity adjustments and fare promotions will likely shape traffic trends through the peak summer season. Cancun’s operators may need to repackage offerings or negotiate incentives with carriers to reverse the downward trend. Meanwhile, Puerto Vallarta’s success could spur further investments in airport facilities and tourism infrastructure to accommodate the rising passenger flow.

