Puerto Vallarta Airport continues to outperform Los Cabos and Guadalajara in growth

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Located in the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport has been breaking records in 2023. In the first quarter of the year, the airport welcomed over two million passengers, marking a nearly 30% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This impressive growth rate has established another historical record for the airport.
Operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is one of the 12 GAP Mexican airports that have witnessed a significant increase in passenger traffic in March 2023. According to preliminary data from GAP, all 12 airports registered an increase in total passenger traffic of 14.2%, compared to March 2022. In particular, the airports in Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Tijuana showed remarkable growth rates of 19.1%, 15.4%, 14.6%, and 8.0%, respectively.
In March 2023, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport welcomed 716,100 passengers, a 14.6% increase compared to the same month in 2022. The airport has seen a total of 2,017,800 passengers in the first quarter of the year, representing a growth rate of 29.4% compared to the same period last year. This makes the Puerto Vallarta International Airport the GAP Mexican airport with the highest traffic numbers at the beginning of the year, surpassing both Los Cabos and Guadalajara.
The airport has witnessed growth in both domestic and international flights. In March 2023, 230,000 passengers arrived on domestic flights, an increase of 19.9% compared to the same month in 2022. After three months, the number of domestic passengers reached 639,700, an increase of 28.2% compared to last year. In addition, international flights to the airport saw a total of 486,100 passengers in March 2023, a 12.3% increase compared to the same month in 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the airport received 1,378,100 international passengers, a growth rate of 29.9% compared to the previous year.
The volume of seats offered during March 2023 increased by 17.3% compared to March 2022, despite the load factor dropping from 80.6% in March 2022 to 79.7% in March 2023. Although no new routes were opened in GAP’s Mexican terminals in March, it is expected that this will change in April.
Overall, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport has had an exceptional start to 2023, with record-breaking numbers of passengers passing through its terminals. The growth in passenger traffic has been driven by both domestic and international flights, making it a key hub for tourists and locals alike. With the expectation of new routes being opened soon, the airport’s success is set to continue in the future.
