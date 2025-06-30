Puerto Vallarta and Mexico Weather Forecast June 30, 2025 Heavy Rains from Flossie Threaten Pacific Coast

/ By

Weather

Puerto Vallarta is in for a soggy start to the week as rain dominates the forecast for Monday, June 30, 2025. Local weather experts warn of persistent light to moderate showers throughout the day, creating slippery roads and increased risk for accidents.

Morning Outlook:
Expect a damp commute, with a 96% chance of rain during the morning hours. Rainfall is likely to be light to moderate, but road surfaces will be slick. Temperatures will hover around 30°C (86°F), and winds from the west will remain calm at just 5 km/h, offering little relief from the muggy conditions.

Afternoon Conditions:
Temperatures are expected to stay steady, maxing out again at 30°C. There is an 83% chance of continued rain, so indoor activities and air-conditioned spaces are recommended to stay cool and dry. Westerly winds may increase slightly to 7 km/h, but they won’t have a significant cooling effect.

Evening Forecast:
By nightfall, rain probability spikes to 100%. With temperatures dropping only slightly to 26°C (79°F), the air will remain hot and sticky. Authorities recommend caution while driving and encourage locals to seek refuge in cool, dry environments.

Tuesday Preview:
Puerto Vallarta’s weather won’t improve much tomorrow. Although the risk of rain dips slightly in the morning to 38%, it jumps back up to 100% by early afternoon. Highs will reach 31°C (88°F), and humidity will persist. Night temperatures will settle at 25°C (77°F) with a 61% chance of rain and calm, westerly breezes up to 6 km/h.

Mental Health Reminder:
Take care of your mental well-being during extended rainy periods. Simple practices like meditation, journaling, or reaching out to a friend can make a big difference.

Tropical Storm Flossie Slams Pacific Coast as Heavy Rain Soaks Much of Mexico

Across the country, the weather is shaped by two major systems: Tropical Storm Flossie off the Pacific coast and Barry’s remnant low-pressure system in the northeast. Both are fueling widespread rains, powerful winds, and dangerous sea conditions.

Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens
Flossie is forecast to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane later today as it nears the coasts of Michoacán and Colima. Authorities are sounding alarms for torrential rain and life-threatening waves along the Pacific coast, especially in Guerrero, where 150 to 250 mm of rainfall is expected.

High-Risk Zones for June 30:

  • Torrential rains: Guerrero (coast)
  • Intense rainfall: Jalisco (south and west), Colima, Michoacán (coast), Oaxaca
  • Very heavy rainfall: Nayarit, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz
  • Heavy rainfall: Nuevo León, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Chiapas
  • Showers: Yucatán, Campeche, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Quintana Roo

Wind and Surf Hazards:

  • Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima: Winds 90–100 km/h and waves up to 6 meters
  • Oaxaca, Jalisco: Gusts up to 70 km/h and 3.5-meter waves
  • Tamaulipas, Veracruz: Winds up to 70 km/h with waves of 2.5 meters
  • Baja California, Sonora: Dust storms and wind gusts up to 60 km/h

Regional Forecast Highlights:

  • Mexico City: Cloudy skies and heavy afternoon rains may bring lightning and flooding. Max temperatures: 22–24°C.
  • Baja California Peninsula: Mostly dry with extreme heat in northeastern Baja. Scattered showers and dust storms possible in Baja California Sur.
  • North Pacific: Heavy afternoon rains in Sinaloa, thunderstorms in Sonora. Extreme heat in parts of Sonora.
  • Central Pacific: Expect hazardous conditions with intense rainfall and strong coastal winds from Flossie.
  • South Pacific: Guerrero faces the brunt of the storm with torrential downpours and sea conditions deteriorating rapidly.
  • Gulf of Mexico: Heavy rains in Veracruz and Tamaulipas with gusty winds and possible hail.
  • Yucatán Peninsula: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with hot and humid conditions continuing.
  • Northern and Central Tablelands: Heavy rainfall across the region could trigger flooding and landslides. Gusty winds will affect Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Chihuahua.

Temperature Extremes Recorded in the Last 24 Hours:

  • Highest: 46.3°C in Nuevo León, 42.0°C in Sonora
  • Lowest: 11.4°C in Toluca, State of Mexico

Stay Informed and Stay Safe
Mexico’s Civil Protection agencies advise all residents and visitors in affected areas to stay alert for official updates. Rising river levels, urban flooding, landslides, and hazardous driving conditions are expected across multiple states. Coastal communities should avoid beaches and open waters as strong surf and possible waterspouts are forecast throughout the day.

For updates on Tropical Storm Flossie, visit:
https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-pacifico

For information on Barry’s Atlantic remnant, visit:
https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-atlantico

Puerto Vallarta is in for a soggy start to the week as rain dominates the forecast for Monday, June 30, 2025. Local weather experts . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-mexico-coast-rain-surf-alertCabo Corrientes under tropical storm watch as Flossie expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Dangerous Surf to Southwestern Mexico Tropical Storm Flossie is forecast to strengthen and may impact Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes with heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous surf early this week. Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to deliver heavy rains, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to Mexico’s southwestern coast in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue…
  • timeshare puerto vallartaUS Uncertainty Slows Growth in Mexico’s Vacation Property Market in 2025 Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70% of the market. Mexico’s vacation property market is feeling the effects of political turbulence north of the border, with tourism developers projecting slower sales growth in 2025. According to the Mexican Association of Tourism…
  • cancun-beach-cleanup-sargassumMassive Beach Cleanup to Combat Sargassum in Cancun After a week of the Cancun’s tourism department denying sargassum existed and insisting media photos were fakes, over 600 public servants and volunteers joined the first simultaneous beach cleanup. In a bold step toward environmental preservation and tourism sustainability, Cancun's Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta led the city’s first simultaneous beach cleanup effort this week.…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • puerto vallarta airportCanadian travelers are falling in love with Puerto Vallarta all over again Canadian travel to Puerto Vallarta continued to rise in 2024 with nearly half a million visitors from Canada, prompting expanded air routes and growing interest from airlines in 2025 like Porter. Puerto Vallarta is seeing a steady surge in Canadian visitors in 2024, with more than 490,000 travelers from Canada arriving by air—a 2 percent…
  • Mexico’s health ministry asks public not to stigmatize the LGBTQ+ community due to monkeypoxPuerto Vallarta sees economic boom with LGBTQ tourism leading the way Puerto Vallarta thrives on LGBTQ tourism, with inclusive policies and global events like Vallarta Pride driving nearly 40% of the local economy. Puerto Vallarta has long been known for its stunning coastline, laid-back vibe, and Mexican charm. But over the past two decades, this Pacific destination has also carved out a reputation as one of…
  • tropical-wave-7-floods-bacalar-chetumal-emergency-responseTropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo. Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their…
  • cancun hotelsWhich beaches in Quintana Roo have Sargassum today (and which do not!) June 23, 2025: The Sargassum Monitoring Network reports which beaches in Quintana Roo are clean and which are heavily affected by the seaweed today. The sargassum season is back along the shores of Quintana Roo, with seaweed washing up once again on beaches from Cancún to Tulum. While some destinations remain mostly clear, others are…
Scroll to Top