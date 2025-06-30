Puerto Vallarta and Mexico Weather Forecast June 30, 2025 Heavy Rains from Flossie Threaten Pacific Coast

Puerto Vallarta is in for a soggy start to the week as rain dominates the forecast for Monday, June 30, 2025. Local weather experts warn of persistent light to moderate showers throughout the day, creating slippery roads and increased risk for accidents.

Morning Outlook:

Expect a damp commute, with a 96% chance of rain during the morning hours. Rainfall is likely to be light to moderate, but road surfaces will be slick. Temperatures will hover around 30°C (86°F), and winds from the west will remain calm at just 5 km/h, offering little relief from the muggy conditions.

Afternoon Conditions:

Temperatures are expected to stay steady, maxing out again at 30°C. There is an 83% chance of continued rain, so indoor activities and air-conditioned spaces are recommended to stay cool and dry. Westerly winds may increase slightly to 7 km/h, but they won’t have a significant cooling effect.

Evening Forecast:

By nightfall, rain probability spikes to 100%. With temperatures dropping only slightly to 26°C (79°F), the air will remain hot and sticky. Authorities recommend caution while driving and encourage locals to seek refuge in cool, dry environments.

Tuesday Preview:

Puerto Vallarta’s weather won’t improve much tomorrow. Although the risk of rain dips slightly in the morning to 38%, it jumps back up to 100% by early afternoon. Highs will reach 31°C (88°F), and humidity will persist. Night temperatures will settle at 25°C (77°F) with a 61% chance of rain and calm, westerly breezes up to 6 km/h.

Mental Health Reminder:

Take care of your mental well-being during extended rainy periods. Simple practices like meditation, journaling, or reaching out to a friend can make a big difference.

Tropical Storm Flossie Slams Pacific Coast as Heavy Rain Soaks Much of Mexico

Across the country, the weather is shaped by two major systems: Tropical Storm Flossie off the Pacific coast and Barry’s remnant low-pressure system in the northeast. Both are fueling widespread rains, powerful winds, and dangerous sea conditions.

Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens

Flossie is forecast to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane later today as it nears the coasts of Michoacán and Colima. Authorities are sounding alarms for torrential rain and life-threatening waves along the Pacific coast, especially in Guerrero, where 150 to 250 mm of rainfall is expected.

High-Risk Zones for June 30:

Torrential rains: Guerrero (coast)

Guerrero (coast) Intense rainfall: Jalisco (south and west), Colima, Michoacán (coast), Oaxaca

Jalisco (south and west), Colima, Michoacán (coast), Oaxaca Very heavy rainfall: Nayarit, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz

Nayarit, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz Heavy rainfall: Nuevo León, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Chiapas

Nuevo León, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Chiapas Showers: Yucatán, Campeche, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Quintana Roo

Wind and Surf Hazards:

Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima: Winds 90–100 km/h and waves up to 6 meters

Winds 90–100 km/h and waves up to 6 meters Oaxaca, Jalisco: Gusts up to 70 km/h and 3.5-meter waves

Gusts up to 70 km/h and 3.5-meter waves Tamaulipas, Veracruz: Winds up to 70 km/h with waves of 2.5 meters

Winds up to 70 km/h with waves of 2.5 meters Baja California, Sonora: Dust storms and wind gusts up to 60 km/h

Regional Forecast Highlights:

Mexico City: Cloudy skies and heavy afternoon rains may bring lightning and flooding. Max temperatures: 22–24°C.

Cloudy skies and heavy afternoon rains may bring lightning and flooding. Max temperatures: 22–24°C. Baja California Peninsula: Mostly dry with extreme heat in northeastern Baja. Scattered showers and dust storms possible in Baja California Sur.

Mostly dry with extreme heat in northeastern Baja. Scattered showers and dust storms possible in Baja California Sur. North Pacific: Heavy afternoon rains in Sinaloa, thunderstorms in Sonora. Extreme heat in parts of Sonora.

Heavy afternoon rains in Sinaloa, thunderstorms in Sonora. Extreme heat in parts of Sonora. Central Pacific: Expect hazardous conditions with intense rainfall and strong coastal winds from Flossie.

Expect hazardous conditions with intense rainfall and strong coastal winds from Flossie. South Pacific: Guerrero faces the brunt of the storm with torrential downpours and sea conditions deteriorating rapidly.

Guerrero faces the brunt of the storm with torrential downpours and sea conditions deteriorating rapidly. Gulf of Mexico: Heavy rains in Veracruz and Tamaulipas with gusty winds and possible hail.

Heavy rains in Veracruz and Tamaulipas with gusty winds and possible hail. Yucatán Peninsula: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with hot and humid conditions continuing.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with hot and humid conditions continuing. Northern and Central Tablelands: Heavy rainfall across the region could trigger flooding and landslides. Gusty winds will affect Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Chihuahua.

Temperature Extremes Recorded in the Last 24 Hours:

Highest: 46.3°C in Nuevo León, 42.0°C in Sonora

46.3°C in Nuevo León, 42.0°C in Sonora Lowest: 11.4°C in Toluca, State of Mexico

Stay Informed and Stay Safe

Mexico’s Civil Protection agencies advise all residents and visitors in affected areas to stay alert for official updates. Rising river levels, urban flooding, landslides, and hazardous driving conditions are expected across multiple states. Coastal communities should avoid beaches and open waters as strong surf and possible waterspouts are forecast throughout the day.

For updates on Tropical Storm Flossie, visit:

https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-pacifico

For information on Barry’s Atlantic remnant, visit:

https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-atlantico