Puerto Vallarta Beach Closed Due to High Contamination Levels

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The popular "Holi" beach in Puerto Vallarta has been marked with red flags, indicating its unsuitability for recreational activities. The decision was made by the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters after the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) revealed high contamination of enterococci in the latest study.

The contamination was discovered in a study carried out at the Holiday Inn beach, where high levels of enterococcus were detected. Enterococcus is a bacterium commonly found in sewage water or water contaminated with fecal matter.

“We received a notification from Cofepris . . .

