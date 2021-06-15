Puerto Vallarta businesses receive the green light to increase their occupancy limits as COVID-19 declines

Puerto Vallarta continues to move forward with reactivating the tourist industry and preparing for what looks like a promising summer, thanks to updates to Jalisco’s pandemic management plan, which has helped keep COVID-19 infections low in the city.

As part of the efforts between state and municipal authorities and the tourism industry to succeed in the fight to eradicate Covid-19, the Jalisco Health Board offered new measures, among which is the increase of maximum hotel capacity to 80%, which will bring an increase of 14%.

Given the new regulations, restaurants will be able to operate up to 75% of their capacity, increasing their operation by one hour until 1:00 am and allowing 8 people per table.

Bars and clubs will work with 40% of their capacity and will increase their operation by one hour, until 4:00 am.

Meanwhile, cultural spaces such as cinemas, theaters, forums, museums, galleries, workshops, etc., increase their capacity to 75%, the same percentage for shopping and department centers, while casinos rise to 60%.

The parks and urban forests will be 75% in the reception of visitors and the areas that were closed can now be opened to the public.

In events such as weddings, special celebrations, among others, they can increase their occupancy to 300 people in closed spaces (1 person each for 4 square meters) and 600 in open spaces (1 person for every 2.5 square meters), going from 5 to 6 hours of operation.

For the meetings industry, the Exhibition and Convention Centers may operate up to 3,000 people simultaneously as long as the space is greater than 10,000 square meters and a limit of 6,000 people per day.

The low demand in hospitals and the decrease in positive cases for Covid-19, have helped the tourist reactivation in Puerto Vallarta and throughout the state. Likewise, the progress in vaccination, currently for people between 40 and 49 years old, and inoculated between 50 and 59 years old, older adults, medical personnel, and teachers, generates the confidence to have a very promising summer season.

The management of sanitary protocols will continue to be applied strictly, this being the basis to safeguard the health of all visitors, Vallartans, and the tourism industry of Puerto Vallarta, and thus continue to offer the best experiences in one of the most important destinations nationally and internationally.