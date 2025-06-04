Puerto Vallarta Stands Ready to Assist in Cases of American Kidnappings

Puerto Vallarta safety took center stage after a U.S. travel alert following kidnapping cases. Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía vows strengthened security and cooperation with authorities to keep tourists and residents safe.

Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía addressed a recent U.S. Consulate travel advisory following the kidnapping of several people in Puerto Vallarta. In response to questions about the advisory, which he said he had not been informed of earlier, Munguía confirmed that local authorities stand ready to cooperate with federal and state investigators handling the case.

“I want to say that Vallarta welcomes them (tourists) with open arms, and that we are alert to any developments and are ready to respond,” Munguía said. He added, “It’s also important for us to be receptive, but also to understand that there is sometimes secrecy in the investigations carried out by the authorities.”

Municipal officials have also reinforced security measures to protect residents and visitors alike. Munguía noted that they have invested in additional training for officers, upgraded equipment and provided new patrol vehicles. “I believe that the numbers we have in these metrics, which place us among the best in security nationwide, are a clear indication of the attention we, as a municipality, have given to these issues that are so important to tourism,” he emphasized.

The U.S. Consulate issued its travel alert after confirming that American passport holders were among those targeted in the extortion attempt. Mexican authorities responded quickly: state and federal police increased checkpoints on major highways linking Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, and special investigative units are gathering evidence to identify and dismantle the criminal network responsible.

When asked if the travel advisory might affect results in the upcoming National Survey on Urban Public Safety (ENSU) by INEGI, Munguía expressed optimism. “I hope we continue to see our usual hotel occupancy rates, which have been around 90 percent or so, especially during this summer season, when we’re sure to have many families and many visitors here, so we can give them the attention they deserve. A clean port, an orderly port, a safe port is what you’ll find here,” he said.

Local hoteliers report that occupancy remained near 75 percent through May despite early summer fluctuations. They worry that any dip could affect revenue during peak season, but they also recognize that visible security patrols and community cooperation can help restore confidence. Tourist associations continue to encourage travelers to report suspicious activity directly to local police or dial 911.

In the wake of the travel alert, hotel and tour operators have renewed efforts to share safety information with guests. Airports, cruise terminals and taxi unions in the region now display notices reminding visitors to remain vigilant and use authorized transportation services. Neighboring Bahía de Banderas officials have also strengthened joint operations, pooling resources to monitor the coastal corridor and share intelligence.

Munguía reassured the public that the municipality’s 2025 budget includes provisions for purchasing additional patrol vehicles and upgrading communication systems. He highlighted a new motorcycle patrol unit assigned to narrow streets where larger vehicles cannot operate. Early reports from residents indicate these units have improved response times and increased officer visibility.

The mayor concluded by reiterating his invitation to tourists: “Puerto Vallarta has welcomed visitors for decades. Our doors are open, our streets are lively, and our beaches are ready. We’re on alert, and we’re ready to respond.”

